New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Nepal's Chief of Army Staff Gen Ashok Raj Sigdel commenced a "significant" official visit to India on Tuesday, marking a key step in further strengthening the defence ties between the two nations, the defence ministry here said.

The Nepali chief of army staff (COAS) is scheduled to call on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of the Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, it said in a statement.

Gen Sigdel is also scheduled to travel to Ayodhya wherein he will pay obeisance at the Ram temple.

The Nepali COAS was warmly received by the Indian Army on his arrival, according to the defence ministry statement.

"Suprabal Janasewashree General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Nepali Army, commenced a significant official visit to India today, marking a key step in further strengthening the defence relations between Nepal and India.

"The visit, which is set to run from December 11 to 14, 2024, aims to enhance bilateral military cooperation and explore new avenues for defence collaboration," it said.

His visit aims at strengthening bilateral military cooperation, besides exploring new avenues of collaboration between the two countries, the ministry said.

On December 11, Gen Sigdel will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi and he will be given a Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns, followed by an interaction with Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

Gen Sigdel will also be briefed on India's security perspective by the Director General Strategic Planning and on the Indian defence industry by the Additional Director General, Army Design Bureau, the statement added.

On December 12, he will attend the Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, wherein as per unique tradition between the Indian Army and the Nepali Army, he will be conferred the honourary rank of General of the Indian Army by President Droupadi Murmu, the statement said.

He will also call on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, it said.

A reciprocal lunch is being organised by the COAS of the Nepali Army at the Embassy of Nepal here. Later in the day, Gen Sigdel will plant a sapling at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi, the ministry added.

In the evening, he will depart for Pune.

On December 13, the Nepali COAS will visit defence industries and witness static equipment display in Pune. He will engage with representatives of the Indian defence industry.

Thereafter, he would depart for the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, wherein he will attend the Reviewing Officer's Dinner in the evening.

"On December 14, Gen Sigdel will review the Parade of the Gentleman Cadets and will take the Reviewing Officer's Salute. He will sign the Visitors Book, present awards to Colour Party and Cane Orderlies and would present Reviewing Officer Plate and Sword," the statement said.

Gen Sigdel will also participate in "Pipping and Oath Taking" and interact with the newly commissioned officers, which includes two Nepali Army Gentleman Cadets, who are getting commissioned, it said.

He will thereafter depart for Ayodhya, wherein he will pay obeisance at the Ram temple. In the evening, he will depart for New Delhi and will be hosted for dinner by Gen Chauhan, the ministry said.

He will depart for Kathmandu on December 15, it added.

