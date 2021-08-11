New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Net profit of CPSEs dropped 20 per cent to Rs 1.38 lakh crore in 2019-20 as against Rs 1.74 lakh crore in the previous year, primarily led by a fall in profits in the petroleum sector, according to a report of the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE).

Net loss of loss-incurring CPSEs stood at Rs 44,817 crore in 2019-20 (84 CPSEs) as against Rs 31,620 crore in financial year 2018-19 (69 CPSEs), showing an increase of 41.7 per cent, the 60th annual Public Enterprises Survey 2019-20 said.

Overall net profit of operating CPSEs during 2019-20 stood at Rs 93,295 crore as against Rs 1,42,666 crore in the previous year, down 34.6 per cent.

"A major proportion of the fall in profits is attributable to the Petroleum (Refinery & Marketing) cognate group, where it reduced from Rs 32,142 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 3,230 crore in 2019-20," it said.

Other cognate groups which showed decline in profits were crude oil; heavy and medium engineering; other minerals and metals; telecommunications and information technology; financial services; steel; agro-based industries; and chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

Reserves and surplus of all CPSEs stood at Rs 9,57,579 crore as on March 31, 2020, as against Rs 9,97,368 crore on March 31, 2019, showing a decrease of 4 per cent.

Net worth of all CPSEs increased from Rs 12,11,311 crore as on March 31, 2019 to Rs 12,35,706 crore as on March 31, 2020, rising by 2 per cent.

Dividend declared/paid by operating CPSEs (105) in 2019-20 dipped 0.3 per cent to Rs 72,136 crore from Rs 71,916 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Contribution of all CPSEs to central exchequer by way of excise duty, custom duty, GST, corporate tax, interest on central government loans, dividend, and other duties and taxes marginally declined to Rs 3,76,425 crore in FY'20 as against Rs 3,78,139 crore in 2018-19.

CSR expenditure of all eligible CPSEs (150) stood at Rs 5,088 crore in 2019-20 as against Rs 3,870 crore in 2018-19, showing an increase of 31.5 per cent.

Total market capitalisation (m-cap) of 58 CPSEs traded on stock exchanges was Rs 8.2 lakh crore as on March 31, 2020, compared to Rs 13.8 lakh crore as on March 31, 2019, a decrease of 40 per cent.

Market capitalisation of CPSEs as percentage of total BSE market capitalisation decreased from 9.1 per cent as on March 31, 2019 to 7.2 per cent as on March 31, 2020.

