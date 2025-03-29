New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): The national capital is set to witness a grand celebration of Odisha's cultural and historical legacy as the Odisha Dibas Samaroh 2025 takes center stage on April 1, 2025, at JLN Stadium in New Delhi. Organized to commemorate the foundation day of the state of Odisha, the event aims to showcase the state's rich traditions, cuisine, history, and tourism potential on a national and international platform.

The celebration, spearheaded by the new Government of Odisha, seeks to reinforce the concept of 'Odia Asmita' (Odia identity) and reconnect the Odia diaspora in Delhi-NCR with their cultural roots. More than 70 socio-cultural organizations from across Delhi-NCR have collaborated to ensure wide participation in the event.

Speaking to ANI, Vishal Gagan, IAS Principal Resident Commissioners Odisha Bhawan said, "The special thing about this event is that our Chief Minister of Odisha will be attending the event and senior cabinet ministers will also be attending the event."

"The special thing is that we are organising this event on a grand level. We want all the Odisha diaspora of Delhi-NCR will come and apart from them the Delhiites who wants to know about Odisha to have first hand experience about Odisha's culture, tradition, history and food," he added.

The event will witness the presence of several prominent leaders and dignitaries, including: Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Minister of Odisha, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture & Tourism, Jual Oram, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT, PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi.

The Odisha Dibas Samaroh 2025 has been designed to honour the foundation of Odisha and pay tribute to the state's founding fathers (Baraputras), Showcase Odisha's art, architecture, and cultural heritage through various artistic performances, Reconnect the Odia community in Delhi-NCR with their traditions and homeland, Highlight Odisha's tourism potential through exhibitions and stalls featuring handloom, handicrafts, textiles, food, and heritage sites.

The celebration will feature a vibrant cultural program, including Odissi Dance by Saswat Joshi & Troupe, Gotipua Dance by Dashabhuj Gotipua Odissi Nritya Parishad, Sambalpuri Dance by Shri Saswat Joshi & Troupe, Classical and folk music performances by Premanand and his group and A special song on Odisha's Culture and Tourism by renowned singer Sameer Risu Mohanty.

An immersive exhibition will feature specially curated thematic clusters, highlighting Odisha's diverse dance forms, traditional handicrafts, textiles, and archaeological discoveries, A tribute to the state's founding fathers and freedom fighters, Food stalls offering authentic Odia cuisine, including the distribution of 'Sukhili Bhoga' from Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri, and 'Prasad Sevan' for all attendees.

As a prelude to the main event, a children's drawing and painting competition was held on March 22, 2025. The winners will be felicitated on stage by the Chief Guest and Guests of Honour during the event. (ANI)

