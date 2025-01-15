New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Brahmaputra Literature Festival will for the first time move out of Assam as a special edition will be hosted at the New Delhi World Book Fair from February 6 to 8.

The organisers said with an eclectic mix of 42 speakers across 12 sessions spread over the three days, this edition promises a journey through the rich tapestry of literature, art, and ideas that define the northeastern region.

Among the speakers are award-winning authors Arup Kumar Dutta, Rita Chowdhury and Kynpham Sing Nongkynrih, writer-translator Mitra Phukan and writer-artist Parismita Singh.

Organised by Adharxila Trust, the festival will be hosted at the Authors' Corner at Bharat Mandapam and will have sessions beginning at 3 pm daily.

From evocative fiction and soul-stirring poetry to engaging discussions on children's literature, graphic novels, music, and food, the festival promises something for every literature enthusiast, the organisers said.

This is a special edition and the festival will be back in Assam next year, they said.

The festival will conclude on a musical high with a performance by poet, songwriter and academic Maitrayee Patar.

Festival director and Adharxila Trust founder Rita Chowdhury said giving a platform to established and new voices, the festival will "showcase the best that our state, region and country has to offer while building bridges within the country and internationally; through literature, writing, dialogue and sharing of perspectives".

Festival co-director Mary Therese Kurkalang said curating a literature festival is both deeply meaningful and a great responsibility.

"This festival celebrates voices from our region while connecting them to the broader literary and publishing worlds across the country and beyond," she said.

According to another co-director Raman Shresta, co-curating this festival "inspires me to deepen my understanding, learning, and connection with our region through the lens of literature, art, and music".

The festival aims to create meaningful connections between the Northeast and the rest of India, as well as with neighbouring countries and the global literary and publishing communities.

