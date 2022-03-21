Coimbatore, Mar 21 (PTI) Suguna Foods, a poultry company, on Monday announced the appointment of Vignesh Soundararajan as its new managing director effective from April 1.

Vignesh would power the expansion plan of the company in the segment and focus on strengthening the footprint of the brand across the country, a press release from the company said.

Also Read | Cyclone Asani Live Tracker Map on Windy: Cyclone Asani Triggers Rains in Andaman; Check Real-Time Status And Landfall Update.

The present managing director and co-founder G.B Sundararajan would continue to be associated with Suguna Foods as part of the Board, said the release.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Junks PIL Seeking Recovery of 'Debt' That Pakistan Owes To India.

"I am looking forward to bringing in additional innovations and retail expansion across all operations. As we move towards a brighter tomorrow, I look forward to creating a mutually beneficial future for each of our betterment. With this in mind, we have placed high value on our farmers and business associates, and we will continue to work to provide best products," Vignesh was quoted as saying in the release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)