New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The new national education policy stresses on innovation through education, aligning with the government's commitment to fostering a dynamic learning environment for the youth, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “impactful initiatives” such as the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' showcase his dedication to alleviating exam-related stress, and ensuring that the country's youth is well-prepared for a prosperous future, the minister said. He was addressing the convocation ceremony of the GD Goenka University on Sunday.

Also Read | Ashneer Grover Slapped With Rs 2 Lakh Fine by Delhi High Court Over Defamatory Posts Against BharatPe.

“Congratulations to GD Goenka University, students, teachers and parents on the splendid success of the 9th convocation ceremony," a statement issued by the private university quoted Thakur as saying in his address.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new national education policy brought after almost four decades emphasises innovation through education, aligning with the government's commitment to fostering a dynamic learning environment for Bhartiya youth,” the Union minister said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Udhampur Girl Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Urges Him To Build Better Roads to School.

As we celebrate this milestone, “we reaffirm the government's pledge to empower the youth, steering Bharat towards development, with a goal to achieve a Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047,” Thakur added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)