Lalitpur (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) Newly appointed Superintendent of Police (SP) of Lalitpur, Pramod Kumar, has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Saturday.

Kumar had taken charge of the district on Friday and was found positive the same evening, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Dhanesh Garg said.

Also Read | Mumbai: 57-Inch Water Pipeline Bursts in Mahim; Water Supply Affected in Dadar, Matunga And Other Areas.

Soon after taking over the charge, the SP felt some discomfort and underwent a COVID test, the result of which came out as positive, the CMO said, adding that he is in home-isolation and undergoing treatment.

All those who had come in contact with him will also be tested, the CMO said.

Also Read | Pinarayi Vijayan Writes to Harsh Vardhan to ‘Reconsider Decision’ of Naming Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology’s New Campus After MS Golwalkar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)