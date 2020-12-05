Mumbai, December 5: A 57-inch water pipeline burst in Mumbai’s Mahim on Saturday. The water pipeline exploded near Machhimar Colony of Mahim. Due to the incident, waterlogging was also reported in the area. Water supply in Mahim, Matunga, Dadar and Prabha Devi areas have been affected. 72-inch Pipeline Bursts in Mumbai's Andheri.

The repair work is currently underway. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to the residents of the affected areas to be patient and co-operate until water pipeline is repaired. Water Pipeline Bursts in Mumbai's Andheri Area.

Last month also, Tansa East Main water pipeline had burst at Mahim Creek in Mumbai. Water supply in Bandra West area was affected. The incident occurred near the Western Express Highway, and the pipeline was on the eastern side of the Tansa Lake. The water supply was restored later.

