Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 1 (ANI): Reacting to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's statement that the newly inaugurated Telangana secretariat building was a symbol of "reformation", former member of the state's Legislative Council and BJP leader N Ramchander Rao on Sunday said a building with domes cannot be a symbol of development.

Speaking to ANI, N Ramchander said the CM should do a ground reality check.

"Just by constructing a vastu-based Secretariat and demolishing the earlier building, he (KCR) can't claim to have developed Telangana," N Ramachander Rao told ANI.

"I would like to remind the CM and KTR (his son) that a girl recently drowned in a manhole amid incessant rains in the city. If such is the situation in Hyderabad, how can you call it a global city?"

"There is no proper drainage system in the state," he alleged.

He added that the state could only be said to be developed when people across all levels of society are happy, find jobs and also have access to the welfare schemes of the government.

"Corruption is rampant in the state and the new secretariat, alone, can't be called a symbol of development," the BJP leader said.

Claiming further that Telangana was mired in debts, Ramachander added, "Earlier, Telangana used to be a surplus state. Now the state is reeling under a debt of Rs 5 lakh crore."

"Inflation is very high in Telangana when compared to other states. So just by inaugurating a new secretariat building, he (CM) can't go around claiming that Telangana has progressed," the BJP leader added.

"Let him run a reality check on the ground. People are slipping into poverty. So, merely raising a new secretariat building doesn't mean that the state has progressed," he said. (ANI)

