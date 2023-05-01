Thane, May 1: The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse rose to seven on Monday, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official statement said. Several people were trapped under the debris when three-storey building collapsed in the Bhiwandi area in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday afternoon.

NDRF officials further mentioned that four teams were working on the site of the incident. On Sunday, NDRF Commander Deepak Tiwari said that a total of 10 people have been rescued in the operation. Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Two-Storey Building Collapses in Mulchand Compund, Youth Killed; Search and Rescue Operation Underway.

Watch Video: Rescue Operation Underway After Building Collapses in Bhiwandi

#WATCH | Bhiwandi building collapse: Two labourers are suspected to be trapped under debris. Rescue operation is still on for last 34 hours post Bhiwandi Vardhaman Building accident in Maharashtra's Thane on April 29. At present 4 teams of NDRF are working under NDRF Commander… pic.twitter.com/flqqCkL2gu — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

"10 people have been rescued so far. There was a girl child, who was rescued by the dog squad. Our dogs work very well and do canine searches," he said. On Sunday Thane Police said that builder Indrapal Patil has been detained in this regard and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Bhiwandi Building Collapse Update: Three Including Five-Year-Old Dead, 11 Rescued So Far.

"Police have registered a case against the builder. The builder Indrapal Patil has been detained by Thane police. A case has been registered under Sections 304 (2), 337, 338 and 42 of IPC," an official statement said.

Earlier Maharshtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the Indira Gandhi Hospital and met people injured in the incident on Saturday night. He announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the Bhiwandi building collapse, said an official statement.

