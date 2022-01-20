New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the next 25 years are important for getting back what our society lost in hundreds of years of slavery.

While delivering a keynote address at the national launch ceremony of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore', the Prime Minister said, "This time of Amrit Kaal is not for dreaming while sleeping, but for fulfilling resolutions by waking up. Coming 25 years are the culmination of hard work, sacrifice and austerity. This is a period of 25 years to get back what our society has lost in hundreds of years of slavery."

To build a "golden future", the Prime Minister said, "we have to give our everything."

On the occasion of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav' commemorating 75 years of India's independence, the Prime Minister said that "our focus should be on the future."

The Prime Minister said that it needs to be admitted that in the 75 years after independence the evil of ignoring duties and not keeping them paramount has entered the national life. He noted that during this period, we only spent time talking and fighting about rights.

He stressed that talk of rights, to some extent, maybe correct, in some circumstances but forgetting one's duties completely has played a major role in keeping India weak. The Prime Minister urged everyone to "light a lamp in the heart of every citizen of the country - the lamp of duty. Together, we will take the country forward on the path of duty, then the evils prevailing in the society will also be removed and the country will reach new heights".

The Prime Minister regretted the tendency to tarnish the image of India, even at the international level.

"We cannot get away from this by saying that this is just politics. This is not politics, this is the question of our country. today, when we are celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is also our responsibility that the world should know India properly", he emphasized. (ANI)

