Tecno Mobile officially launched the Pop 5 Pro smartphone in India. The handset is introduced as the latest edition of the company's affordable Pop series. The company is yet to announce the sale date of the Pop 5 Pro phone. Tecno Pop 5 Pro will be made available in Deepsea Luster, Sky Cyan and Ice Blue shades. Tecno Pova 2 Now Available for Online Sale via Amazon India, Check Offers Here.

Tecno Pop 5 Pro (Photo Credits: Tecno Mobile)

Tecno Pop 5 Pro sports a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. For photography, it gets an 8MP dual rear camera and a 5MP selfie snapper.

Get, Set, Pop! Get ready to experience POP 5Pro powered by amazing features like 6000mAh powerful battery, 3+32GB internal memory, and 8MP AI Dual Rear Camera only for Rs. 8499.#TECNO #POP5Pro #PopAeadInLife pic.twitter.com/rDNY585uTZ — TecnoMobileInd (@TecnoMobileInd) January 19, 2022

The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery, which provides up to 54 hours of talktime, 120 hours of music playback.

The handset runs on Android 11 Go-based HiOS 7.6 and comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include FM, OTG, GPS, GSM, GPRS, WCDMA, Wi-Fi and more. Coming to the pricing, Tecno Pop 5 Pro is priced at Rs 8,499 for the sole 3GB + 32GB model.

