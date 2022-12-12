New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board to take remedial action, besides submitting an action taken report, against illegal dairies allegedly operating in residential areas of Hapur.

The tribunal was hearing a petition that claimed illegal dairies continued operations in Hapur despite its earlier order against their unscientific functioning across the country.

"Since directions pan India have already been issued, we direct state PCB (Pollution Control Board) to look into the matter and take remedial action at Hapur in light of the judgements of this tribunal... and submit an action taken report as on June 30, 2023…," a bench of Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member A Senthil Vel said in a recent order.

The bench noted that the tribunal, in its earlier order in February, had directed all states and Union Territories to comply with Central Pollution Control Board norms on appropriate location of dairies.

Noting its earlier order, the tribunal also directed the authorities concerned to regulate the functioning of dairies keeping in mind environmental requirements, public health and sustainable dairy development.

The order was passed initially for Ghaziabad but directions for their implementation across the country were also issued thereafter, the bench said.

