The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of November 2022 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.
All India Inflation rates inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI
|Indices
|Nov. 2022 (Prov.)
|Oct. 2022 (Final)
|Nov. 2021
|Rural
|Urban
|Combd.
|Rural
|Urban
|Combd.
|Rural
|Urban
|Combd.
|CPI (General)
|6.09
|5.68
|5.88
|6.98
|6.50
|6.77
|4.29
|5.54
|4.91
|CFPI
|5.22
|3.69
|4.67
|7.30
|6.53
|7.01
|1.09
|3.33
|1.87
2. The Price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of November 2022, NSO collected prices from 99.8% villages and 98.3% urban Markets while the Market-wise prices reported therein were 90.6% for rural and 92.5% for urban. Retail Inflation Falls to 11-Month Low of 5.88% in November 2022 Due to Softening Prices of Food Items.
3. All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e. November 2022 over November 2021), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:
Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. - Combined
4. Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:
Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: November,2022 over October,2022
|Indices
|Rural
|Urban
|Combined
|Index Value
|% Change
|Index Value
|% Change
|Index Value
|% Change
|Nov.22
|Oct.22
|Nov.22
|Oct.22
|Nov.22
|Oct.22
|CPI (General)
|177.8
|177.9
|-0.06
|175.0
|175.3
|-0.17
|176.5
|176.7
|-0.11
|CFPI
|175.4
|176.4
|-0.57
|180.0
|182.6
|-1.42
|177.0
|178.6
|-0.90
Note: Figures of November 2022 are provisional.
Next date of release: 12th January 2023 (Thursday) for December 2022.
List of Annex
|Annex
|Title
|I
|All-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for October 2022 (Final) and November 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined
|II
|All-India inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for November 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined
|III
|General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for October 2022 (Final) and November 2022 (Provisional)
|IV
|Year-on-year inflation rates (%) of major States for Rural, Urban and Combined for November 2022 (Provisional)
Annex I
All-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for October 2022 (Final) and November 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined
(Base: 2012=100)
|Group Code
|Sub-group Code
|Description
|Rural
|Urban
|Combined
|Weights
|Oct. 22 Index
(Final)
|Nov. 22 Index
(Prov.)
|Weights
|Oct. 22 Index
(Final)
|Nov. 22 Index
(Prov.)
|Weights
|Oct. 22 Index
(Final)
|Nov. 22 Index
(Prov.)
|(1)
|(2)
|(3)
|(4)
|(5)
|(6)
|(7)
|(8)
|(9)
|(10)
|(11)
|(12)
|1.1.01
|Cereals and products
|12.35
|164.7
|166.9
|6.59
|166.4
|168.4
|9.67
|165.2
|167.4
|1.1.02
|Meat and fish
|4.38
|208.8
|207.3
|2.73
|214.9
|213.4
|3.61
|210.9
|209.4
|1.1.03
|Egg
|0.49
|170.3
|180.2
|0.36
|171.9
|183.2
|0.43
|170.9
|181.4
|1.1.04
|Milk and products
|7.72
|170.9
|172.3
|5.33
|171.0
|172.4
|6.61
|170.9
|172.3
|1.1.05
|Oils and fats
|4.21
|191.6
|194.0
|2.81
|177.7
|180.0
|3.56
|186.5
|188.9
|1.1.06
|Fruits
|2.88
|162.2
|159.1
|2.90
|165.7
|162.4
|2.89
|163.8
|160.6
|1.1.07
|Vegetables
|7.46
|184.8
|171.6
|4.41
|228.6
|205.5
|6.04
|199.7
|183.1
|1.1.08
|Pulses and products
|2.95
|169.7
|170.3
|1.73
|169.9
|171.0
|2.38
|169.8
|170.5
|1.1.09
|Sugar and Confectionery
|1.70
|121.1
|121.5
|0.97
|123.4
|123.4
|1.36
|121.9
|122.1
|1.1.10
|Spices
|3.11
|201.6
|204.7
|1.79
|196.4
|198.8
|2.50
|199.9
|202.7
|1.2.11
|Non-alcoholic beverages
|1.37
|175.8
|176.3
|1.13
|161.6
|162.1
|1.26
|169.9
|170.4
|1.1.12
|Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.
|5.56
|185.6
|186.8
|5.54
|191.5
|192.3
|5.55
|188.3
|189.4
|1
|Food and beverages
|54.18
|177.4
|176.6
|36.29
|183.3
|181.3
|45.86
|179.6
|178.3
|2
|Pan, tobacco and intoxicants
|3.26
|194.9
|195.5
|1.36
|200.1
|200.5
|2.38
|196.3
|196.8
|3.1.01
|Clothing
|6.32
|186.1
|187.2
|4.72
|175.5
|176.8
|5.58
|181.9
|183.1
|3.1.02
|Footwear
|1.04
|184.4
|185.3
|0.85
|162.6
|163.6
|0.95
|175.3
|176.3
|3
|Clothing and footwear
|7.36
|185.9
|186.9
|5.57
|173.6
|174.8
|6.53
|181.0
|182.1
|4
|Housing
|-
|-
|-
|21.67
|171.2
|171.7
|10.07
|171.2
|171.7
|5
|Fuel and light
|7.94
|180.8
|181.9
|5.58
|180.0
|180.3
|6.84
|180.5
|181.3
|6.1.01
|Household goods and services
|3.75
|174.4
|175.5
|3.87
|166.0
|167.0
|3.80
|170.4
|171.5
|6.1.02
|Health
|6.83
|181.2
|182.3
|4.81
|174.7
|175.8
|5.89
|178.7
|179.8
|6.1.03
|Transport and communication
|7.60
|167.4
|167.5
|9.73
|158.8
|159.0
|8.59
|162.9
|163.0
|6.1.04
|Recreation and amusement
|1.37
|170.6
|170.8
|2.04
|166.3
|166.8
|1.68
|168.2
|168.5
|6.1.05
|Education
|3.46
|176.5
|176.9
|5.62
|171.2
|171.6
|4.46
|173.4
|173.8
|6.1.06
|Personal care and effects
|4.25
|172.0
|173.4
|3.47
|172.3
|173.9
|3.89
|172.1
|173.6
|6
|Miscellaneous
|27.26
|173.9
|174.6
|29.53
|166.8
|167.5
|28.32
|170.5
|171.2
|General Index (All Groups)
|100.00
|177.9
|177.8
|100.00
|175.3
|175.0
|100.00
|176.7
|176.5
|Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI)
|47.25
|176.4
|175.4
|29.62
|182.6
|180.0
|39.06
|178.6
|177.0
Notes:
- Prov. : Provisional.
- CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’.
- - : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.
Annex II
All-India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for November 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined. RBI Monetary Policy Meet 2022: Reserve Bank of India Hikes Benchmark Lending Rate by 35 Basis Points To 6.25% To Tame Inflation.
(Base: 2012=100)
|Group Code
|Sub-group Code
|Description
|Rural
|Urban
|Combined
|Nov. 21 Index
(Final)
|Nov. 22
Index
(Prov.)
|Inflation Rate
(%)
|Nov. 21 Index
(Final)
|Nov. 22
Index
(Prov.)
|Inflation Rate
(%)
|Nov. 21 Index
(Final)
|Nov. 22
Index
(Prov.)
|Inflation Rate
(%)
|(1)
|(2)
|(3)
|(4)
|(5)
|(6)
|(7)
|(8)
|(9)
|(10)
|(11)
|(12)
|1.1.01
|Cereals and products
|146.9
|166.9
|13.61
|151.0
|168.4
|11.52
|148.2
|167.4
|12.96
|1.1.02
|Meat and fish
|199.8
|207.3
|3.75
|204.9
|213.4
|4.15
|201.6
|209.4
|3.87
|1.1.03
|Egg
|171.5
|180.2
|5.07
|175.4
|183.2
|4.45
|173.0
|181.4
|4.86
|1.1.04
|Milk and products
|159.1
|172.3
|8.30
|159.6
|172.4
|8.02
|159.3
|172.3
|8.16
|1.1.05
|Oils and fats
|198.4
|194.0
|-2.22
|175.8
|180.0
|2.39
|190.1
|188.9
|-0.63
|1.1.06
|Fruits
|153.2
|159.1
|3.85
|160.3
|162.4
|1.31
|156.5
|160.6
|2.62
|1.1.07
|Vegetables
|183.9
|171.6
|-6.69
|229.1
|205.5
|-10.30
|199.2
|183.1
|-8.08
|1.1.08
|Pulses and products
|165.4
|170.3
|2.96
|165.1
|171.0
|3.57
|165.3
|170.5
|3.15
|1.1.09
|Sugar and Confectionery
|122.1
|121.5
|-0.49
|123.1
|123.4
|0.24
|122.4
|122.1
|-0.25
|1.1.10
|Spices
|170.8
|204.7
|19.85
|167.2
|198.8
|18.90
|169.6
|202.7
|19.52
|1.2.11
|Non-alcoholic beverages
|169.1
|176.3
|4.26
|156.1
|162.1
|3.84
|163.7
|170.4
|4.09
|1.1.12
|Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.
|174.3
|186.8
|7.17
|176.8
|192.3
|8.77
|175.5
|189.4
|7.92
|1
|Food and beverages
|167.5
|176.6
|5.43
|173.5
|181.3
|4.50
|169.7
|178.3
|5.07
|2
|Pan, tobacco and intoxicants
|191.4
|195.5
|2.14
|197.0
|200.5
|1.78
|192.9
|196.8
|2.02
|3.1.01
|Clothing
|170.4
|187.2
|9.86
|162.3
|176.8
|8.93
|167.2
|183.1
|9.51
|3.1.02
|Footwear
|166.0
|185.3
|11.63
|145.3
|163.6
|12.59
|157.4
|176.3
|12.01
|3
|Clothing and footwear
|169.8
|186.9
|10.07
|159.7
|174.8
|9.46
|165.8
|182.1
|9.83
|4
|Housing
|-
|-
|-
|164.2
|171.7
|4.57
|164.2
|171.7
|4.57
|5
|Fuel and light
|165.3
|181.9
|10.04
|161.6
|180.3
|11.57
|163.9
|181.3
|10.62
|6.1.01
|Household goods and services
|162.9
|175.5
|7.73
|155.2
|167.0
|7.60
|159.3
|171.5
|7.66
|6.1.02
|Health
|173.4
|182.3
|5.13
|164.2
|175.8
|7.06
|169.9
|179.8
|5.83
|6.1.03
|Transport and communication
|158.9
|167.5
|5.41
|151.2
|159.0
|5.16
|154.8
|163.0
|5.30
|6.1.04
|Recreation and amusement
|163.8
|170.8
|4.27
|156.7
|166.8
|6.45
|159.8
|168.5
|5.44
|6.1.05
|Education
|169.3
|176.9
|4.49
|160.8
|171.6
|6.72
|164.3
|173.8
|5.78
|6.1.06
|Personal care and effects
|162.4
|173.4
|6.77
|161.8
|173.9
|7.48
|162.2
|173.6
|7.03
|6
|Miscellaneous
|165.2
|174.6
|5.69
|157.3
|167.5
|6.48
|161.4
|171.2
|6.07
|General Index (All Groups)
|167.6
|177.8
|6.09
|165.6
|175.0
|5.68
|166.7
|176.5
|5.88
|Consumer Food Price Index
|166.7
|175.4
|5.22
|173.6
|180.0
|3.69
|169.1
|177.0
|4.67
Notes:
- Prov. : Provisional.
- -: CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.
Annex III
General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for October 2022 (Final) and November 2022 (Provisional)
(Base: 2012=100)
|Sl. No.
|Name of the State/UT
|Rural
|Urban
|Combined
|Weights
|Oct. 22 Index
(Final)
|Nov. 22 Index
(Prov.)
|Weights
|Oct. 22 Index
(Final)
|Nov. 22 Index
(Prov.)
|Weights
|Oct. 22 Index
(Final)
|Nov. 22 Index
(Prov.)
|(1)
|(2)
|(3)
|(4)
|(5)
|(6)
|(7)
|(8)
|(9)
|(10)
|(11)
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|5.40
|180.2
|180.4
|3.64
|182.6
|182.9
|4.58
|181.1
|181.3
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0.14
|183.4
|183.7
|0.06
|--
|--
|0.10
|183.4
|183.7
|3
|Assam
|2.63
|181.2
|181.0
|0.79
|176.3
|177.1
|1.77
|180.2
|180.2
|4
|Bihar
|8.21
|173.2
|172.8
|1.62
|178.8
|178.8
|5.14
|174.0
|173.7
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|1.68
|174.0
|173.1
|1.22
|169.6
|168.8
|1.46
|172.3
|171.4
|6
|Delhi
|0.28
|166.9
|166.6
|5.64
|165.2
|164.6
|2.77
|165.3
|164.7
|7
|Goa
|0.14
|169.6
|170.8
|0.25
|167.6
|168.3
|0.19
|168.4
|169.3
|8
|Gujarat
|4.54
|173.3
|173.0
|6.82
|166.4
|164.6
|5.60
|169.4
|168.2
|9
|Haryana
|3.30
|175.4
|174.9
|3.35
|170.1
|169.7
|3.32
|172.9
|172.5
|10
|Himachal Pradesh
|1.03
|166.8
|165.6
|0.26
|172.9
|172.5
|0.67
|167.9
|166.9
|11
|Jharkhand
|1.96
|173.9
|174.2
|1.39
|179.5
|178.3
|1.69
|176.0
|175.8
|12
|Karnataka
|5.09
|176.3
|176.2
|6.81
|182.2
|182.4
|5.89
|179.5
|179.5
|13
|Kerala
|5.50
|181.6
|181.8
|3.46
|179.7
|180.0
|4.55
|180.9
|181.2
|14
|Madhya Pradesh
|4.93
|177.2
|177.5
|3.97
|178.8
|179.3
|4.48
|177.9
|178.2
|15
|Maharashtra
|8.25
|178.9
|179.3
|18.86
|171.1
|170.6
|13.18
|173.7
|173.5
|16
|Manipur
|0.23
|189.5
|188.9
|0.12
|170.4
|170.5
|0.18
|183.5
|183.1
|17
|Meghalaya
|0.28
|163.2
|163.0
|0.15
|171.6
|172.1
|0.22
|165.8
|165.8
|18
|Mizoram
|0.07
|186.8
|188.5
|0.13
|172.1
|171.9
|0.10
|177.8
|178.4
|19
|Nagaland
|0.14
|186.6
|186.1
|0.12
|174.0
|174.1
|0.13
|181.2
|181.0
|20
|Odisha
|2.93
|178.4
|177.5
|1.31
|171.0
|169.4
|2.18
|176.3
|175.2
|21
|Punjab
|3.31
|172.4
|172.1
|3.09
|164.1
|163.6
|3.21
|168.7
|168.3
|22
|Rajasthan
|6.63
|173.4
|173.8
|4.23
|171.7
|171.4
|5.51
|172.8
|172.9
|23
|Sikkim
|0.06
|193.3
|193.3
|0.03
|178.5
|179.0
|0.05
|188.5
|188.6
|24
|Tamil Nadu
|5.55
|182.2
|183.3
|9.20
|182.7
|182.8
|7.25
|182.5
|183.0
|25
|Telangana
|3.16
|190.7
|188.9
|4.41
|182.7
|183.4
|3.74
|186.3
|185.9
|26
|Tripura
|0.35
|196.7
|195.7
|0.14
|185.8
|188.4
|0.25
|193.9
|193.8
|27
|Uttar Pradesh
|14.83
|175.9
|176.6
|9.54
|175.9
|176.0
|12.37
|175.9
|176.4
|28
|Uttarakhand
|1.06
|172.6
|173.0
|0.73
|175.4
|176.1
|0.91
|173.6
|174.2
|29
|West Bengal
|6.99
|185.9
|184.1
|7.20
|182.6
|181.1
|7.09
|184.3
|182.7
|30
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|0.05
|193.7
|196.1
|0.07
|176.3
|178.3
|0.06
|184.9
|187.0
|31
|Chandigarh
|0.02
|174.5
|175.0
|0.34
|165.7
|164.9
|0.17
|166.2
|165.5
|32
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|0.02
|162.3
|161.1
|0.04
|170.8
|170.0
|0.03
|168.0
|167.0
|33
|Daman & Diu
|0.02
|180.8
|179.6
|0.02
|169.7
|169.2
|0.02
|176.2
|175.2
|34
|Jammu & Kashmir*
|1.14
|186.0
|186.6
|0.72
|186.2
|186.3
|0.94
|186.1
|186.5
|35
|Lakshadweep
|0.01
|186.8
|185.4
|0.01
|172.9
|171.6
|0.01
|179.7
|178.3
|36
|Puducherry
|0.08
|183.7
|184.2
|0.27
|179.6
|180.4
|0.17
|180.6
|181.4
|All India
|100.00
|177.9
|177.8
|100.00
|175.3
|175.0
|100.00
|176.7
|176.5
Notes:
- Prov. : Provisional
- -- : indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled.
- * : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).
Annex IV
Year-on-year inflation rates (%) of major@ States for Rural, Urban and Combined for November 2022 (Provisional)
(Base: 2012=100)
|Sl. No.
|Name of the State/UT
|Rural
|Urban
|Combined
|Nov. 21 Index
(Final)
|Nov. 22
Index
(Prov.)
|Inflation Rate
(%)
|Nov. 21 Index
(Final)
|Nov. 22
Index
(Prov.)
|Inflation Rate
(%)
|Nov. 21 Index
(Final)
|Nov. 22
Index
(Prov.)
|Inflation Rate
(%)
|(1)
|(2)
|(3)
|(4)
|(5)
|(6)
|(7)
|(8)
|(9)
|(10)
|(11)
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|168.9
|180.4
|6.81
|170.7
|182.9
|7.15
|169.6
|181.3
|6.90
|2
|Assam
|171.7
|181.0
|5.42
|168.7
|177.1
|4.98
|171.1
|180.2
|5.32
|3
|Bihar
|166.1
|172.8
|4.03
|171.0
|178.8
|4.56
|166.8
|173.7
|4.14
|4
|Chhattisgarh
|166.1
|173.1
|4.21
|164.9
|168.8
|2.37
|165.6
|171.4
|3.50
|5
|Delhi
|159.5
|166.6
|4.45
|161.3
|164.6
|2.05
|161.2
|164.7
|2.17
|6
|Gujarat
|162.4
|173.0
|6.53
|156.0
|164.6
|5.51
|158.8
|168.2
|5.92
|7
|Haryana
|163.5
|174.9
|6.97
|159.2
|169.7
|6.60
|161.5
|172.5
|6.81
|8
|Himachal Pradesh
|161.0
|165.6
|2.86
|164.8
|172.5
|4.67
|161.7
|166.9
|3.22
|9
|Jharkhand
|164.7
|174.2
|5.77
|169.8
|178.3
|5.01
|166.6
|175.8
|5.52
|10
|Karnataka
|168.0
|176.2
|4.88
|173.7
|182.4
|5.01
|171.1
|179.5
|4.91
|11
|Kerala
|171.5
|181.8
|6.01
|170.5
|180.0
|5.57
|171.1
|181.2
|5.90
|12
|Madhya Pradesh
|166.0
|177.5
|6.93
|168.7
|179.3
|6.28
|167.1
|178.2
|6.64
|13
|Maharashtra
|168.1
|179.3
|6.66
|159.8
|170.6
|6.76
|162.6
|173.5
|6.70
|14
|Odisha
|168.6
|177.5
|5.28
|163.9
|169.4
|3.36
|167.3
|175.2
|4.72
|15
|Punjab
|162.6
|172.1
|5.84
|154.7
|163.6
|5.75
|159.1
|168.3
|5.78
|16
|Rajasthan
|163.3
|173.8
|6.43
|162.7
|171.4
|5.35
|163.1
|172.9
|6.01
|17
|Tamil Nadu
|172.1
|183.3
|6.51
|173.3
|182.8
|5.48
|172.8
|183.0
|5.90
|18
|Telangana
|174.8
|188.9
|8.07
|170.2
|183.4
|7.76
|172.3
|185.9
|7.89
|19
|Uttar Pradesh
|166.0
|176.6
|6.39
|166.2
|176.0
|5.90
|166.1
|176.4
|6.20
|20
|Uttarakhand
|163.5
|173.0
|5.81
|167.4
|176.1
|5.20
|165.0
|174.2
|5.58
|21
|West Bengal
|172.5
|184.1
|6.72
|171.8
|181.1
|5.41
|172.2
|182.7
|6.10
|22
|Jammu & Kashmir*
|176.8
|186.6
|5.54
|175.9
|186.3
|5.91
|176.5
|186.5
|5.67
|All India
|167.6
|177.8
|6.09
|165.6
|175.0
|5.68
|166.7
|176.5
|5.88
Notes:
- Prov. : Provisional.
- * : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).
- @ : States having population more than 50 lakhs as per Population Census 2011.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2022 06:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).