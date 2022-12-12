The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of November 2022 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.

All India Inflation rates inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI

Indices Nov. 2022 (Prov.) Oct. 2022 (Final) Nov. 2021 Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. CPI (General) 6.09 5.68 5.88 6.98 6.50 6.77 4.29 5.54 4.91 CFPI 5.22 3.69 4.67 7.30 6.53 7.01 1.09 3.33 1.87

2. The Price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of November 2022, NSO collected prices from 99.8% villages and 98.3% urban Markets while the Market-wise prices reported therein were 90.6% for rural and 92.5% for urban.

3. All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e. November 2022 over November 2021), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. - Combined

4. Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:

Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: November,2022 over October,2022

Indices Rural Urban Combined Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Nov.22 Oct.22 Nov.22 Oct.22 Nov.22 Oct.22 CPI (General) 177.8 177.9 -0.06 175.0 175.3 -0.17 176.5 176.7 -0.11 CFPI 175.4 176.4 -0.57 180.0 182.6 -1.42 177.0 178.6 -0.90

Note: Figures of November 2022 are provisional.

Next date of release: 12th January 2023 (Thursday) for December 2022.

List of Annex

Annex Title I All-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for October 2022 (Final) and November 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined II All-India inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for November 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined III General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for October 2022 (Final) and November 2022 (Provisional) IV Year-on-year inflation rates (%) of major States for Rural, Urban and Combined for November 2022 (Provisional)

Annex I

All-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for October 2022 (Final) and November 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Weights Oct. 22 Index (Final) Nov. 22 Index (Prov.) Weights Oct. 22 Index (Final) Nov. 22 Index (Prov.) Weights Oct. 22 Index (Final) Nov. 22 Index (Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 12.35 164.7 166.9 6.59 166.4 168.4 9.67 165.2 167.4 1.1.02 Meat and fish 4.38 208.8 207.3 2.73 214.9 213.4 3.61 210.9 209.4 1.1.03 Egg 0.49 170.3 180.2 0.36 171.9 183.2 0.43 170.9 181.4 1.1.04 Milk and products 7.72 170.9 172.3 5.33 171.0 172.4 6.61 170.9 172.3 1.1.05 Oils and fats 4.21 191.6 194.0 2.81 177.7 180.0 3.56 186.5 188.9 1.1.06 Fruits 2.88 162.2 159.1 2.90 165.7 162.4 2.89 163.8 160.6 1.1.07 Vegetables 7.46 184.8 171.6 4.41 228.6 205.5 6.04 199.7 183.1 1.1.08 Pulses and products 2.95 169.7 170.3 1.73 169.9 171.0 2.38 169.8 170.5 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 1.70 121.1 121.5 0.97 123.4 123.4 1.36 121.9 122.1 1.1.10 Spices 3.11 201.6 204.7 1.79 196.4 198.8 2.50 199.9 202.7 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 1.37 175.8 176.3 1.13 161.6 162.1 1.26 169.9 170.4 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 5.56 185.6 186.8 5.54 191.5 192.3 5.55 188.3 189.4 1 Food and beverages 54.18 177.4 176.6 36.29 183.3 181.3 45.86 179.6 178.3 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 3.26 194.9 195.5 1.36 200.1 200.5 2.38 196.3 196.8 3.1.01 Clothing 6.32 186.1 187.2 4.72 175.5 176.8 5.58 181.9 183.1 3.1.02 Footwear 1.04 184.4 185.3 0.85 162.6 163.6 0.95 175.3 176.3 3 Clothing and footwear 7.36 185.9 186.9 5.57 173.6 174.8 6.53 181.0 182.1 4 Housing - - - 21.67 171.2 171.7 10.07 171.2 171.7 5 Fuel and light 7.94 180.8 181.9 5.58 180.0 180.3 6.84 180.5 181.3 6.1.01 Household goods and services 3.75 174.4 175.5 3.87 166.0 167.0 3.80 170.4 171.5 6.1.02 Health 6.83 181.2 182.3 4.81 174.7 175.8 5.89 178.7 179.8 6.1.03 Transport and communication 7.60 167.4 167.5 9.73 158.8 159.0 8.59 162.9 163.0 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 1.37 170.6 170.8 2.04 166.3 166.8 1.68 168.2 168.5 6.1.05 Education 3.46 176.5 176.9 5.62 171.2 171.6 4.46 173.4 173.8 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 4.25 172.0 173.4 3.47 172.3 173.9 3.89 172.1 173.6 6 Miscellaneous 27.26 173.9 174.6 29.53 166.8 167.5 28.32 170.5 171.2 General Index (All Groups) 100.00 177.9 177.8 100.00 175.3 175.0 100.00 176.7 176.5 Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) 47.25 176.4 175.4 29.62 182.6 180.0 39.06 178.6 177.0

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’. - : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex II

All-India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for November 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined.

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Nov. 21 Index (Final) Nov. 22 Index (Prov.) Inflation Rate (%) Nov. 21 Index (Final) Nov. 22 Index (Prov.) Inflation Rate (%) Nov. 21 Index (Final) Nov. 22 Index (Prov.) Inflation Rate (%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 146.9 166.9 13.61 151.0 168.4 11.52 148.2 167.4 12.96 1.1.02 Meat and fish 199.8 207.3 3.75 204.9 213.4 4.15 201.6 209.4 3.87 1.1.03 Egg 171.5 180.2 5.07 175.4 183.2 4.45 173.0 181.4 4.86 1.1.04 Milk and products 159.1 172.3 8.30 159.6 172.4 8.02 159.3 172.3 8.16 1.1.05 Oils and fats 198.4 194.0 -2.22 175.8 180.0 2.39 190.1 188.9 -0.63 1.1.06 Fruits 153.2 159.1 3.85 160.3 162.4 1.31 156.5 160.6 2.62 1.1.07 Vegetables 183.9 171.6 -6.69 229.1 205.5 -10.30 199.2 183.1 -8.08 1.1.08 Pulses and products 165.4 170.3 2.96 165.1 171.0 3.57 165.3 170.5 3.15 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 122.1 121.5 -0.49 123.1 123.4 0.24 122.4 122.1 -0.25 1.1.10 Spices 170.8 204.7 19.85 167.2 198.8 18.90 169.6 202.7 19.52 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 169.1 176.3 4.26 156.1 162.1 3.84 163.7 170.4 4.09 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 174.3 186.8 7.17 176.8 192.3 8.77 175.5 189.4 7.92 1 Food and beverages 167.5 176.6 5.43 173.5 181.3 4.50 169.7 178.3 5.07 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 191.4 195.5 2.14 197.0 200.5 1.78 192.9 196.8 2.02 3.1.01 Clothing 170.4 187.2 9.86 162.3 176.8 8.93 167.2 183.1 9.51 3.1.02 Footwear 166.0 185.3 11.63 145.3 163.6 12.59 157.4 176.3 12.01 3 Clothing and footwear 169.8 186.9 10.07 159.7 174.8 9.46 165.8 182.1 9.83 4 Housing - - - 164.2 171.7 4.57 164.2 171.7 4.57 5 Fuel and light 165.3 181.9 10.04 161.6 180.3 11.57 163.9 181.3 10.62 6.1.01 Household goods and services 162.9 175.5 7.73 155.2 167.0 7.60 159.3 171.5 7.66 6.1.02 Health 173.4 182.3 5.13 164.2 175.8 7.06 169.9 179.8 5.83 6.1.03 Transport and communication 158.9 167.5 5.41 151.2 159.0 5.16 154.8 163.0 5.30 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 163.8 170.8 4.27 156.7 166.8 6.45 159.8 168.5 5.44 6.1.05 Education 169.3 176.9 4.49 160.8 171.6 6.72 164.3 173.8 5.78 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 162.4 173.4 6.77 161.8 173.9 7.48 162.2 173.6 7.03 6 Miscellaneous 165.2 174.6 5.69 157.3 167.5 6.48 161.4 171.2 6.07 General Index (All Groups) 167.6 177.8 6.09 165.6 175.0 5.68 166.7 176.5 5.88 Consumer Food Price Index 166.7 175.4 5.22 173.6 180.0 3.69 169.1 177.0 4.67

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. -: CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex III

General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for October 2022 (Final) and November 2022 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined Weights Oct. 22 Index (Final) Nov. 22 Index (Prov.) Weights Oct. 22 Index (Final) Nov. 22 Index (Prov.) Weights Oct. 22 Index (Final) Nov. 22 Index (Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) 1 Andhra Pradesh 5.40 180.2 180.4 3.64 182.6 182.9 4.58 181.1 181.3 2 Arunachal Pradesh 0.14 183.4 183.7 0.06 -- -- 0.10 183.4 183.7 3 Assam 2.63 181.2 181.0 0.79 176.3 177.1 1.77 180.2 180.2 4 Bihar 8.21 173.2 172.8 1.62 178.8 178.8 5.14 174.0 173.7 5 Chhattisgarh 1.68 174.0 173.1 1.22 169.6 168.8 1.46 172.3 171.4 6 Delhi 0.28 166.9 166.6 5.64 165.2 164.6 2.77 165.3 164.7 7 Goa 0.14 169.6 170.8 0.25 167.6 168.3 0.19 168.4 169.3 8 Gujarat 4.54 173.3 173.0 6.82 166.4 164.6 5.60 169.4 168.2 9 Haryana 3.30 175.4 174.9 3.35 170.1 169.7 3.32 172.9 172.5 10 Himachal Pradesh 1.03 166.8 165.6 0.26 172.9 172.5 0.67 167.9 166.9 11 Jharkhand 1.96 173.9 174.2 1.39 179.5 178.3 1.69 176.0 175.8 12 Karnataka 5.09 176.3 176.2 6.81 182.2 182.4 5.89 179.5 179.5 13 Kerala 5.50 181.6 181.8 3.46 179.7 180.0 4.55 180.9 181.2 14 Madhya Pradesh 4.93 177.2 177.5 3.97 178.8 179.3 4.48 177.9 178.2 15 Maharashtra 8.25 178.9 179.3 18.86 171.1 170.6 13.18 173.7 173.5 16 Manipur 0.23 189.5 188.9 0.12 170.4 170.5 0.18 183.5 183.1 17 Meghalaya 0.28 163.2 163.0 0.15 171.6 172.1 0.22 165.8 165.8 18 Mizoram 0.07 186.8 188.5 0.13 172.1 171.9 0.10 177.8 178.4 19 Nagaland 0.14 186.6 186.1 0.12 174.0 174.1 0.13 181.2 181.0 20 Odisha 2.93 178.4 177.5 1.31 171.0 169.4 2.18 176.3 175.2 21 Punjab 3.31 172.4 172.1 3.09 164.1 163.6 3.21 168.7 168.3 22 Rajasthan 6.63 173.4 173.8 4.23 171.7 171.4 5.51 172.8 172.9 23 Sikkim 0.06 193.3 193.3 0.03 178.5 179.0 0.05 188.5 188.6 24 Tamil Nadu 5.55 182.2 183.3 9.20 182.7 182.8 7.25 182.5 183.0 25 Telangana 3.16 190.7 188.9 4.41 182.7 183.4 3.74 186.3 185.9 26 Tripura 0.35 196.7 195.7 0.14 185.8 188.4 0.25 193.9 193.8 27 Uttar Pradesh 14.83 175.9 176.6 9.54 175.9 176.0 12.37 175.9 176.4 28 Uttarakhand 1.06 172.6 173.0 0.73 175.4 176.1 0.91 173.6 174.2 29 West Bengal 6.99 185.9 184.1 7.20 182.6 181.1 7.09 184.3 182.7 30 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0.05 193.7 196.1 0.07 176.3 178.3 0.06 184.9 187.0 31 Chandigarh 0.02 174.5 175.0 0.34 165.7 164.9 0.17 166.2 165.5 32 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0.02 162.3 161.1 0.04 170.8 170.0 0.03 168.0 167.0 33 Daman & Diu 0.02 180.8 179.6 0.02 169.7 169.2 0.02 176.2 175.2 34 Jammu & Kashmir* 1.14 186.0 186.6 0.72 186.2 186.3 0.94 186.1 186.5 35 Lakshadweep 0.01 186.8 185.4 0.01 172.9 171.6 0.01 179.7 178.3 36 Puducherry 0.08 183.7 184.2 0.27 179.6 180.4 0.17 180.6 181.4 All India 100.00 177.9 177.8 100.00 175.3 175.0 100.00 176.7 176.5

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional -- : indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled. * : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).

Annex IV

Year-on-year inflation rates (%) of major@ States for Rural, Urban and Combined for November 2022 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined Nov. 21 Index (Final) Nov. 22 Index (Prov.) Inflation Rate (%) Nov. 21 Index (Final) Nov. 22 Index (Prov.) Inflation Rate (%) Nov. 21 Index (Final) Nov. 22 Index (Prov.) Inflation Rate (%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) 1 Andhra Pradesh 168.9 180.4 6.81 170.7 182.9 7.15 169.6 181.3 6.90 2 Assam 171.7 181.0 5.42 168.7 177.1 4.98 171.1 180.2 5.32 3 Bihar 166.1 172.8 4.03 171.0 178.8 4.56 166.8 173.7 4.14 4 Chhattisgarh 166.1 173.1 4.21 164.9 168.8 2.37 165.6 171.4 3.50 5 Delhi 159.5 166.6 4.45 161.3 164.6 2.05 161.2 164.7 2.17 6 Gujarat 162.4 173.0 6.53 156.0 164.6 5.51 158.8 168.2 5.92 7 Haryana 163.5 174.9 6.97 159.2 169.7 6.60 161.5 172.5 6.81 8 Himachal Pradesh 161.0 165.6 2.86 164.8 172.5 4.67 161.7 166.9 3.22 9 Jharkhand 164.7 174.2 5.77 169.8 178.3 5.01 166.6 175.8 5.52 10 Karnataka 168.0 176.2 4.88 173.7 182.4 5.01 171.1 179.5 4.91 11 Kerala 171.5 181.8 6.01 170.5 180.0 5.57 171.1 181.2 5.90 12 Madhya Pradesh 166.0 177.5 6.93 168.7 179.3 6.28 167.1 178.2 6.64 13 Maharashtra 168.1 179.3 6.66 159.8 170.6 6.76 162.6 173.5 6.70 14 Odisha 168.6 177.5 5.28 163.9 169.4 3.36 167.3 175.2 4.72 15 Punjab 162.6 172.1 5.84 154.7 163.6 5.75 159.1 168.3 5.78 16 Rajasthan 163.3 173.8 6.43 162.7 171.4 5.35 163.1 172.9 6.01 17 Tamil Nadu 172.1 183.3 6.51 173.3 182.8 5.48 172.8 183.0 5.90 18 Telangana 174.8 188.9 8.07 170.2 183.4 7.76 172.3 185.9 7.89 19 Uttar Pradesh 166.0 176.6 6.39 166.2 176.0 5.90 166.1 176.4 6.20 20 Uttarakhand 163.5 173.0 5.81 167.4 176.1 5.20 165.0 174.2 5.58 21 West Bengal 172.5 184.1 6.72 171.8 181.1 5.41 172.2 182.7 6.10 22 Jammu & Kashmir* 176.8 186.6 5.54 175.9 186.3 5.91 176.5 186.5 5.67 All India 167.6 177.8 6.09 165.6 175.0 5.68 166.7 176.5 5.88

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. * : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir). @ : States having population more than 50 lakhs as per Population Census 2011.

