New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed dissatisfaction with the inadequate action taken by Delhi authorities in tackling groundwater contamination in Dwarka due to malfunctioning and defective Rainwater Harvesting Systems (RWHs) in residential societies.

The matter came up for hearing before the Principal Bench led by Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A. Senthil Vel in Execution Application, which seeks compliance with the Tribunal's earlier order dated December 10, 2021.

Also Read | Elon Musk's Starlink To Soon Begin Services in India: Data and User Traffic To Be Stored in India, Says Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar.

The applicant, Mahesh Chandra Saxena, appeared in person before the Tribunal to emphasise the continued failure of relevant agencies to implement previously issued remedial directions.

A freshly submitted report by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), refiled on July 22, 2025, presented alarming findings from a survey conducted across 176 housing societies in Dwarka.

Also Read | Ladli Behna Yojana 27th Kist Released: MP CM Mohan Yadav Transfers INR 1,500 to 1.27 Crore Women With Special Raksha Bandhan Gift; Know How To Check Instalment Status at cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in.

The report revealed that groundwater in 115 societies was contaminated with faecal coliform, four societies had completely non-functional rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems, 25 societies had dry pits, and only 32 societies showed no presence of faecal coliform.

The Tribunal observed that DJB had earlier communicated with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on January 20, 2025, recommending the imposition of Environmental Compensation (EC) on defaulting societies.

However, no substantial follow-up action was presented before the Tribunal, raising concerns about enforcement.

In addition, DJB referred to previous communications regarding the potential disconnection of water supply to societies that failed to make their RWH systems operational within 15 days. Yet, DJB's counsel was unable to confirm whether any disconnections had actually occurred. This prompted the Tribunal to demand a clear action taken report within four weeks.

The DPCC, which had submitted a report in March 2025, requested additional time to file an updated status report.

The Tribunal also noted that a joint remedial action plan involving DJB, DPCC, and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had been mandated in the original 2021 order. Since CPCB was not made a party in the current execution proceedings, the applicant has been permitted to take appropriate steps to include it.

The Tribunal issued several directions: DJB and DPCC must file detailed action reports within four weeks; the applicant has been granted time to engage legal counsel; and Respondent No. 6, who requested permission to file objections, has been allowed to submit their response within the same timeframe. The matter is scheduled for further consideration on November 4, 2025.

This case stems from an original application filed in 2021, which raised concerns about groundwater contamination due to faulty or neglected rainwater harvesting infrastructure in Dwarka's residential colonies. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had previously ordered remedial measures, including a joint action plan by DJB, DPCC, and CPCB. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)