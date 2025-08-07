Bhopal, August 07: In a major move ahead of Raksha Bandhan 2025 (Rakshabandhan), Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday, August 7, released the 27th installment (kist) of the Ladli Behna Yojana. As part of this Ladli Behna Yojana installment, 1.27 crore women beneficiaries across the state have received INR 1,500 each, which includes the regular monthly amount of INR 1,250 and an additional INR 250 as a Raksha Bandhan gift. CM Yadav described this gesture as a “small gift from a brother to his sisters.” Beneficiaries can check installment status online at the official website cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in.

This financial aid was transferred directly to the women’s bank accounts via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. The scheme, introduced in June 2023 by former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and now continued by CM Yadav, aims to make women financially independent and support better nutrition and health for their families. Ladli Behna Yojana Monthly Aid To Be INR 1,500 After Diwali, Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav.

Monthly Support and Scheme Expansion

Under the scheme, beneficiaries receive INR 1,250 per month (INR 15,000 annually). Since its inception, the Madhya Pradesh government has spent over INR 6,198 crore till July 2025 on the initiative. Initially, the monthly amount was INR 1,000, which CM Yadav increased to INR 1,250. He has now announced that this monthly assistance will further be increased to INR 1,500 after Diwali 2025. Madhya Pradesh: INR 250 ‘Rakhi Gift’ for Ladli Behna Scheme Beneficiaries on Raksha Bandhan 2025; Monthly Help to Be INR 1500 From October, Says CM Mohan Yadav.

Ladli Behna Yojana: How To Check Installment Status at cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in

Visit https://cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in

Click on “Application & Payment Status”

Enter your application or member number

Complete captcha and OTP verification

Click “Search” to view the payment update

What Is Ladli Behna Yojana?

The Ladli Behna Yojana is a social welfare scheme launched by the Madhya Pradesh government and aimed at empowering married women between the ages of 21 and 60, especially those from low and middle-income families with an annual income below INR 2.5 lakh. Under this scheme, eligible women receive a monthly financial assistance of INR 1,250 directly into their bank accounts, which helps improve their economic independence and supports expenses related to health, nutrition, education, and livelihood.

