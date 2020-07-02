New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Sukhbir Singh Sandhu was on Thursday given six months extension, till mid January next year, as the chairman of National Highways Authority of India, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Sandhu, a 1988 batch IAS officer of Uttarakhand cadre, took charge of the post in October last year.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in central deputation tenure of Sandhu, chairman, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a period of six months beyond July 21, 2020 i.e. up to January 21, 2021, the order said.

