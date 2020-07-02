Chandigarh, July 2: The District Magistrate of Chandigarh on Thursday announced to ban the sale and production of bottled correcting fluids in public interest from July 3 to August 31. Apart from this, the district administration also banned retail sale of bottled thinners of any chemical composition and nail polish removers and similar other purposes for a period of 60 days.

Informing about the latest decision, District Magistrate of Chandigarh Mandeep Singh Brar said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Chandigarh bans sale & production of bottled correcting fluids, bottled thinners of any chemical composition & nail polish removers & similar other purposes for retail sale in public interest from July 3 to August 31." Chandigarh: Seven-month-old Baby Tests Positive for COVID-19, Tally Rises to 425.

Here's what District Magistrate of Chandigarh said:

Chandigarh bans sale & production of bottled correcting fluids, bottled thinners of any chemical composition & nail polish removers & similar other purposes for retail sale in public interest from July 3 to August 31: District Magistrate, Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/vjgbgw9PuA — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2020

Among other details, Brar said that the order has been passed by him under Section 144 of the CrPC. He also added that the order will come into force from Thursday midnight and will be effective for a period of sixty days up to and including August 31. Violators will be booked under section 188 of the IPC, he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2020 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).