New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday took cognisance of the alleged mismanagement of the Bhopal 'Rubat' (Waqf properties) located in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

The authorities are also directed to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within two weeks for the Commission's perusal.

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The Commission has issued formal notices to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and the Government of Madhya Pradesh regarding the alleged violation of the rights of pilgrims.

According to the NHRC, the complainant alleges that Mutawalli Saba Ali Khan Pataudi and local associate Sikandar Hafeez have committed gross negligence and financial irregularities in managing these properties.

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The complainant asserts that the Mutawalli's failure to properly represent the Waqf before Saudi authorities led to a loss of control over the Rubats, thereby depriving poor Hajj pilgrims of essential housing.

The complaint further alleges illegal fund transfers from the Medina Rubat, violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), a lack of transparency in annual audits, and the misuse of facilities for personal associates.

Consequently, the complainant has sought a high-level independent inquiry involving the Central Waqf Council and the Indian Embassy. It has also sought an immediate removal of the Mutawalli, a forensic audit of all foreign transactions, and urgent diplomatic intervention.

The NHRC Bench, presided over by Priyank Kanoongo, took cognisance of the matter under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

The Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary (Revenue Department) of the Government of Madhya Pradesh, the Secretary of the MEA, the Chairman of the MP State Waqf Board, and the Secretary of the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The Commission has directed the authorities to conduct an inquiry into the allegations. Specifically, the state authority has been directed to verify whether these properties were acquired by the government at the time of Partition in 1947. If so, the Commission seeks to know if they are currently managed by the state; if not, it requires a report on the existing irregularities. The authorities are also directed to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within two weeks for the Commission's perusal. (ANI)

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