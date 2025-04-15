New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Taking cognisance of the violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, the NHRC on Tuesday said it will send a team from its investigation division to conduct an on-spot inquiry, given the "seriousness" of the matter.

The National Human Rights Commission said the action comes after submission of a complaint to it.

Also Read | National Herald Case: Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Accuses BJP Government of Misusing Central Agencies, Says 'ED Chargesheet Against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Is Politics of Vendetta and Intimidation'.

The inquiry report should be submitted within a period of three weeks, it said.

The complaint pertains to various "social media news articles" highlighting the alleged murder of two named persons -- father and son, amid the ongoing protest against the legislation.

Also Read | UP Road Accident: 5 Killed, 11 Injured As Tempo Carrying Family Collides With Double-Decker Bus on Bahraich-Gonda Highway (Watch Video).

"Given the seriousness of the matter, the Director General (Investigation), NHRC, is directed to assign a team of officers/officials from the Investigation Division of the Commission to conduct an on-spot inquiry at Murshidabad, West Bengal," according to the proceedings.

The inquiry report should be submitted to the Commission within a period of three weeks, it said.

Three people died and several others were injured in the violence that raged in Suti, Dhulian, Samserganj and Jangipur areas since Friday afternoon.

A total of 221 people have been apprehended so far in connection with the violence in the Muslim-majority district during anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests, a police officer said on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)