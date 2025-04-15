Bahraich, April 15: Five members of a family were killed and 11 others injured when a double-decker bus and tempo collided head-on on the Bahraich-Gonda highway on Tuesday, an official said. All the victims were relatives and were heading to attend a family function when the accident occurred, she said. District Magistrate Monika Rani said the incident took place near Payagpur when the tempo carrying 16 people from Hirai Purwa village collided with a bus coming from the opposite direction. Muzaffarnagar Road Accident: 2 Men Injured After Bike Collides With Truck While Crossing Road in UP; CCTV Video Surfaces.

"The family was heading to Koluhwa village to attend a relative's wedding ceremony. The tempo driver was trying to overtake a tractor when it collided with the oncoming bus," she told reporters. The deceased have been identified as Amjad (45), son of Sher Ali; Fahad (5), son of Muneeb; Azim (12), son of Sameem; Maryam (65), wife of Altaf; and Munni (45), wife of Baur. All five died on the spot.

UP Road Accident

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Bahraich DM Monika Rani says, "The accident happened due to the collision between a bus and an auto. There were 16 people, out of which 5 people have died and 11 people are undergoing treatment. I talked to the families of the injured in the district… pic.twitter.com/vfh2e0FCCz — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 15, 2025

The injured, all women and children, were admitted to Maharishi Balark District Hospital in Bahraich. According to hospital officials, their condition is stable but some remain under observation.

