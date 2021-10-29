Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) The National High Speed Railway Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) on Friday invited bids for the construction of a 21-km long tunnel for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The tunnel will be built between the underground station at Bandra-Kurla Complex and Shilphata in Thane district of Maharashtra, a spokesperson of the NHSRCL said.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The bids have been invited for the tunnelling work 21 km underground, including a 7-km long undersea tunnel to be built using Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) and New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), he said.

The package is open to Japanese and Indian companies, the official added.

The total cost of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor project is pegged at Rs 1.08 lakh crore.

As per the shareholding pattern, the Centre is to pay Rs 10,000 crore to the NHSRCL, while Gujarat and Maharashtra are to pay Rs 5,000 crore each. The rest is to be paid by Japan through a loan at 0.1 per cent interest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)