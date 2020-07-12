Pune, Jul 12 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two persons, including a woman, from Pune in Maharashtra in connection with a case pertainingto activities ofthe Islamic State Khorasan Province module, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

"An NIA team arrested two people from Kondhwa and Yerawada areas of Pune in connection with a case about activitiesofthe Islamic State KhorasanProvince, which is a terrorist organisation," he said while refusing to elaborate.

Also Read | Ashok Gehlot's Key Meet Concludes, Congress MLA Rajendra Guddu Says 'Will Bring In More From BJP Than What We Will Lose': Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 12, 2020.

He said the city police provided logistical support to the NIA team.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)