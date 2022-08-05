Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested one Mohd Salim Mohd Iqbal Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, brother-in-law of gangster Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Chhota Shakeel, said the officials on Thursday.

The arrest was made in a case relating to the activities of D Company. The case was filed suo moto on February 3 pertaining to terrorist or criminal activities.

"Salim Fruit, a close aide of D Company, played an active role in extorting huge amounts of money in the name of Chhota Shakeel via property dealings and dispute settlements for raising terror funds in furtherance of terrorist activities of D company," said NIA

Further probe underway (ANI)

