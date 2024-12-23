India News | NIA Arrests Key Aide of Designated Khalistani Terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. In a significant development in the Punjab terror conspiracy case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested a key aide of designated Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and gangster Bachitar Singh alias Pavitar Batala.

Agency News ANI| Dec 23, 2024 08:14 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | NIA Arrests Key Aide of Designated Khalistani Terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa
Representative Image

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): In a significant development in the Punjab terror conspiracy case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested a key aide of designated Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and gangster Bachitar Singh alias Pavitar Batala. Jatinder Singh alias Jyoti, a resident of Punjab's Gurdaspur, was arrested from Mumbai after extensive technical and on-ground efforts by the anti-terror agency NIA. He has been absconding since the arrest of weapons supplier Baljit Singh alias Rana Bhai in July 2024.

The anti-terror agency has identified Jatinder as a member of the terror gang formed by foreign-based Landa of the banned terrorist organisation, Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and an aide of Batala, a close associate of Landa. Jatinder Singh was providing weapons to on-ground operatives of Landa and Batala in Punjab, as per NIA investigations.

Also Read | Una Double Murder: Panchayat Pradhan's Husband, Son Killed in Daylight Attack Over Land Dispute in Himachal Pradesh.

"Jatinder Singh was procuring weapons from Madhya Pradesh (MP) based supplier Baljit Singh alias Rana Bhai, who has recently been chargesheeted in the instant case," NIA said in a statement. NIA investigations have further revealed that Jatinder Singh had brought ten pistols from MP and delivered them to operatives of Landa and Batala in Punjab. "He had planned to smuggle more weapons from MP into Punjab but was scuttled by NIA's sustained search operations over the past several months." Jatinder's arrest marks a major step forward in NIA's efforts to dismantle the terror-gangster nexus by preventing the smuggling of arms, ammunition, explosives etc. and raising funds for carrying out terrorist acts on Indian soil. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

India News | NIA Arrests Key Aide of Designated Khalistani Terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. In a significant development in the Punjab terror conspiracy case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested a key aide of designated Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and gangster Bachitar Singh alias Pavitar Batala.

Agency News ANI| Dec 23, 2024 08:14 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | NIA Arrests Key Aide of Designated Khalistani Terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa
Representative Image

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): In a significant development in the Punjab terror conspiracy case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested a key aide of designated Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and gangster Bachitar Singh alias Pavitar Batala. Jatinder Singh alias Jyoti, a resident of Punjab's Gurdaspur, was arrested from Mumbai after extensive technical and on-ground efforts by the anti-terror agency NIA. He has been absconding since the arrest of weapons supplier Baljit Singh alias Rana Bhai in July 2024.

The anti-terror agency has identified Jatinder as a member of the terror gang formed by foreign-based Landa of the banned terrorist organisation, Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and an aide of Batala, a close associate of Landa. Jatinder Singh was providing weapons to on-ground operatives of Landa and Batala in Punjab, as per NIA investigations.

Also Read | Una Double Murder: Panchayat Pradhan's Husband, Son Killed in Daylight Attack Over Land Dispute in Himachal Pradesh.

"Jatinder Singh was procuring weapons from Madhya Pradesh (MP) based supplier Baljit Singh alias Rana Bhai, who has recently been chargesheeted in the instant case," NIA said in a statement. NIA investigations have further revealed that Jatinder Singh had brought ten pistols from MP and delivered them to operatives of Landa and Batala in Punjab. "He had planned to smuggle more weapons from MP into Punjab but was scuttled by NIA's sustained search operations over the past several months." Jatinder's arrest marks a major step forward in NIA's efforts to dismantle the terror-gangster nexus by preventing the smuggling of arms, ammunition, explosives etc. and raising funds for carrying out terrorist acts on Indian soil. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
DAM Capital IPO GMP Today
50K+ searches
Mamata Machinery IPO GMP
50K+ searches
Real Madrid
50K+ searches
Transrail Lighting Limited IPO GMP
50K+ searches
DAM Capital IPO GMP
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
DAM Capital IPO GMP Today
50K+ searches
Mamata Machinery IPO GMP
50K+ searches
Real Madrid
50K+ searches
Transrail Lighting Limited IPO GMP
50K+ searches
DAM Capital IPO GMP
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
Google News Telegram Bot
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel