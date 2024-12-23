Shimla, December 23: A panchayat pradhan's husband and son were shot dead in a daylight attack in Himachal Pradesh's Una district allegedly over a land dispute, police said on Monday. The father-son duo were rushed to a hospital following the shooting in the Badsali area in Haroli but they succumbed to their injuries, they said. Double Murder in Bengaluru: 2 Men Stabbed to Death Over Messaging and Video Calling a Woman; 2 Arrested.

Badsali panchayat pradhan Saroj Devi said the accused fired gunshots at her son and husband and even manhandled her. They were killed over a land dispute with some people, she said. Police said the accused have been identified and a manhunt was launched to nab them. The deceased were identified as Sanjeev Kumar (51) and Ravinder (26).

