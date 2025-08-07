New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested two Haryana residents in the case of human trafficking of illegal immigrants to the US via the infamous 'Dunki' route.

Ravi Kumar and Gopal Singh were arrested during extensive searches at four locations in Haryana and Punjab in the case, said the NIA.

"While two locations were searched in the Karnal district of Haryana, NIA teams converged on one location each in Yamuna Nagar (Haryana) and Gurdaspur (Punjab) this morning," the anti-terror agency said in a statement.

The digital devices and other material seized during the searches are being examined for further evidence about the criminal conspiracy linked to the immigration racket.

NIA investigations revealed that Ravi and Gopal, both hailing from Karnal district in Haryana, were part of a transnational syndicate that lured Indian citizens with false promises of legal travel to the US.

"Gopal had conspired with Jai Kumar, another key accused, and Ravi in the illegal immigration of several victims. He not only managed hotel bookings and the travel itineraries of the victims but also acted as an agent for other co-victims. He assisted other accused in collecting payments from the victims and their families, as per the NIA findings so far," said the NIA.

The case relates to the illegal immigration to the US of Shubham Saini, a resident of Naraingarh, Haryana. In January this year, the NIA mentioned that Shubham Saini was apprehended by the US authorities at the border and deported to India.

"In his complaint to Naraingarh police, Saini had revealed that he was taken to the US through South and Central American countries. He was held in captivity abroad and subjected to abuse and extortion at multiple stages. A total of Rs 42 lakhs was paid in parts by him and his family to the syndicate."

The NIA further said it is continuing with its investigation in the case, which has major international linkages, to identify and arrest others involved in the conspiracy. (ANI)

