New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Friday took over a case related to three Bangladeshi nationals infiltrating into India and propagating 'Jihadi terrorism', a spokesperson for the agency said.

The case was initially registered at STF police station Kolkata, West Bengal, on July 10.

The NIA re-registered the case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Foreigners Act following a Union Home Ministry order, and requisite action for expeditious investigation has been initiated, the spokesperson said.

The NIA said the case was related to Bangladeshi nationals -- S K Shabbir, Joseph and others -- who illegally entered India. The agency alleged they were sympathisers or members of terrorist organisations.

"They had hatched a conspiracy along with their unknown associates to wage war by recruiting, motivating vulnerable Muslim youth against Government of India as well as neighboring Bangladesh to establish a 'Caliphate', by removing democratically elected government by means of criminal force," the NIA said.

It said they were propagating their ideology and hatred in society by following, sending and sharing various 'Jehadi' (holy war) texts, posts and videos through a "Facebook profile named as sekh Sabbir".

