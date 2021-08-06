New Delhi, August 6: The JEE Main 2021 result for the session 3 exams has been announced today, i.e on August 6 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The JEE Main 2021 July exams were held on July 20, 22, 25, and 27. Candidates can check their scores online on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Over 7 lakh (7,09,519) candidates appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main exam which was held on July. Click here for the direct result link.

The JEE Main exam final answer key has also been released. The candidates can check and download the final answer key on the official website. Reports inform that the July session of JEE Main exam was conducted throughout India, across 334 cities and 828 centres.

JEE Main result 2021: How to Check Scores Online

Candidates will have to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the website, click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2021 Result'

Select the session and enter application number and other required details

The JEE Main 2021 Result will be displayed on the screen

Students can download the result and take its print for future reference.

The JEE Main session 4 will be conducted on August 26, 27, 31, September 1 and 2. Candidates can visit the official website and download the hall ticket once they are released.

