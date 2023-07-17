Mumbai, Jul 17 (PTI) The Thane house of a man held by the National Investigation Agency in a 2022 case involving fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides has been attached as "proceeds of crime", an official said on Monday.

The house of Arif Abubakar Shaikh alias Arif Bhaijaan, a key accused held in the case registered by NIA on February 3 last year, is located in Mangal Nagar in Mira Road in the neighbouring district, a statement from the Central probe agency said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Assaults Female Toll Plaza Staff for Asking for Payment in Greater Noida (Watch Video).

It was attached as 'proceeds of terrorism' under Section 25 (1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, the statement mentioned.

The NIA has filed a chargesheet against three accused, namely Arif Abubakar Shaikh alias Arif Bhaijan, Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh alias Shabbir Takla and Mohammad Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, the statement said.

Also Read | Seema Haider-Sachin Meena Go 'Missing' Since Past 24 Hours From Their Home in Greater Noida.

Fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar alias Shaikh Dawood Hassan and Shakeel Babu Mohiddin Shaikh alias Chota Shakeel are also named in the case.

Ibrahim and Shakeel, who are absconding, have been charged under relevant sections of the UAPA and Indian Penal Code, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)