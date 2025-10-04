New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted a key accused in the Chandigarh Sector 10 grenade attack case, masterminded by foreign-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorists, the agency said in a statement.

Abhijot Singh alias Babba alias Gopi, a Punjab resident who was arrested in April this year for his involvement in the attack, has been charged in the supplementary chargesheet filed before the Special NIA Court, Chandigarh, on Friday.

Also Read | H-1B Visa Filings Under Scanner: TCS, Cognizant, Apple, Microsoft and Others Questioned by US Senators Charles Grassley and Richard Durbin Amid Tech Layoffs.

The attack, which targeted a retired Punjab Police officer, was part of a conspiracy to spread fear in the society. The entire conspiracy was orchestrated by Pakistan-based BKI terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, in collusion with US-based gangster Happy Passia.

As per NIA investigations, Passia was responsible for recruitment and funding, and for providing weapons and explosives to the India-based operatives.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, October 4, 2025: Gold Prices Dip Slightly After Days of Record Highs, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

Both Rinda and Passia were chargesheeted as absconders, along with two arrested accused Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, in March last year. During investigation, NIA had identified Abhijot Singh @Gopi as a co-conspirator in the case, leading to the latter's arrest.

Investigations have revealed that Abhijot had travelled to Armenia in December 2023, where he came in contact with Happy Passia's terror node Shamsher Shera. Shera had recruited Abhijot into Passia's terror gang.

Following his return to India mid-last year, Abhijot had conducted a recce of the target in July 2024 and, along with Rohan Masih, had attempted to kill the said retired officer in August 2024. He had received funds from foreign-based BKI handlers for the job. Subsequently, in September 2024, Rohan and Vishal had carried out the grenade attack.

NIA is continuing with its efforts to trace other accused and associates involved in providing logistical support and terror hardware to the field operatives as part of the conspiracy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)