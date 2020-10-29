New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday raided seven locations in Srinagar, Baramullah, Anantnag and Kulgam (J-K) and two other locations in Delhi.

The raids are continuation of NIA's searches in connection with a case pertaining to "raising funds in India and abroad in the name of charitable activities" by "certain so-called NGOs and Trusts", and using them for "carrying out secessionist and separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir".

Also Read | Behind-The-Scenes With Model & Influencer Emily Knight.

The case was registered by NIA on October 8 as per the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"Credible information was received that certain NGOs and Trusts are collecting funds domestically and abroad through donations and business contributions etc. in the name of various welfare activities such as public health, education, etc. Further, these funds are sent to J&K through various channels such as hawala and cash couriers and are used to carry out and sustain secessionist and terrorist activities in J&K," according to an official statement.

Also Read | Violet Summers' Love Affair With Sneakers.

Among the places searched by NIA include the premises of the JK Yateem Foundation at Srinagar and Kulgam, The Salvation Movement at Srinagar, run by Zafar Akbar Bhat, Human Welfare Foundation at Delhi and Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir Voice of Victims at Baramulla, run by Abdul Qadeer, Falah-e- Aam Trust at Budgam, run by GM Bhat and Charity Alliance, at Delhi, run by Zafar ul Islam.

Several incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized during these searches. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Similar searches were conducted on Wednesday at 10 locations in Srinagar and Bandipora and in one location in Bengaluru. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)