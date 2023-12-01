Patna (Bihar) [India], December 1 (ANI): A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Bihar's capital Patna on Friday convicted three accused in a 2012 Naxal arms and ammunition seizure case of the state's Aurangabad district. "The court has found Udit Narayan Singh alias Tulsi alias Tufan, Akhilesh Singh alias Manoj Singh and Arjunji alias Mani Yadav guilty of being in possession of prohibited and non-prohibited arms and ammunition as well as chemicals for making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and bombs for use in terror attacks by naxal outfit," said NIA in a statement.

NIA said that the accused, all active naxal cadres, were also found in possession of cash collected as levy money for carrying out terrorist activities, said the NIA, adding "the quantum of punishment against the trio will be pronounced by the court on Monday (December 4, 2023)." The accused had been charged by the NIA under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act in the case.

The Aurangabad Town police had initially registered the case on March 26, 2012, a day after raids in the houses of the three accused following the receipt of secret information that some active naxal cadres had assembled in Aurangabad to execute some terrorist activities.

During the raids, the police had seized prohibited arms, magazines, a huge quantity of ammunition, Rocket Propelled Grenades, chemical substances, a Bolero vehicle, mobile sets, Indian currency of face value Rs 3,34,000, as well as naxal literature and other incriminating documents.

All the three accused were arrested after the raids. Subsequent investigation by the police led to the filing of a chargesheet and a supplementary chargesheet against the trio.

The NIA, after taking over the case on March 19, 2013, conducted further investigation and filed another supplementary chargesheet on June 6, 2015, in the court of the special judge, NIA, Patna. (ANI)

