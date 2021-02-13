New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a supplementary charge sheet against a terrorist of proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in the case of an attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy at Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per a press statement from the NIA, the charge sheet has been filed against terrorist Naveed Mushtaq Shah (alias Naveed Babu) in the Special NIA Court, Jammu under several sections of the Explosive Substances Act, Jammu and Kashmir Public Property (Prevention of Damage) Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"The case relates to an attack on the CRPF Convoy at Tethar, Banihal, District Ramban by a terrorist who had exploded an explosive-laden car on March 30, 2019, with the intention of killing security personnel and waging war against the Government of India," the statement said.

An FIR was registered at the Benihal Police station, after which the NIA re-registered the case on April 15, 2019 and took over the investigation.

The NIA had earlier filed a charge sheet against six Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists for their role in the attack.

"Accused Naveed Mushtaq Shah (alias Naveed Babu) is an ex-constable of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. He had decamped with arms and ammunition in 2017, when he was posted as a guard in FCI, Budgam. After deserting the force he had joined the terrorist group Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and became an active terrorist," the statement added.

According to the statement, the investigation established that accused Shah was actively involved in the planning and execution of the attack on the CRPF convoy, along with other terrorists Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo, Rayees Ahmed Khan and Dr Saifullah Mir who were subsequently killed in encounters with Security Forces.

"The deceased terrorists Sahil Abdullah Bhat, Adil Bashir Sheikh and Zubair Ahmed Wani were actively involved in preparation of the explosives that went into the making of the IED. Charges have been abated against the deceased terrorists involved in the conspiracy," the statement added.

Charges have been framed by the Special NIA Court against the six accused chargesheeted earlier. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)