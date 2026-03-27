Mumbai, March 27: Indian equity markets are preparing for a truncated schedule in April 2026 as the financial year (FY27) kicks off with multiple trading pauses. According to the official holiday calendar released by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the equity, derivative, and SLB segments will observe two full-day closures during the month.

These holidays, coinciding with major religious and national observances, will also impact settlement cycles, requiring investors to adjust their trading strategies for the start of the new fiscal year. Bank Holidays in April 2026: Full State-Wise List of Holiday Dates.

Key Trading Holidays in April 2026

Both major exchanges will remain fully closed on the following dates:

April 3 (Friday): Good Friday

April 14 (Tuesday): Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

The closure on April 3 creates a three-day long weekend for market participants, following the Thursday close on April 2. Trading will resume on the following Monday, April 6. Similarly, the mid-week holiday on April 14 will see a one-day pause in regular trading activities.

Date Day Occasion / Type Status April 3 Friday Good Friday Closed April 4 Saturday Weekend Closed April 5 Sunday Weekend Closed April 11 Saturday Weekend Closed April 12 Sunday Weekend Closed April 14 Tuesday Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Closed April 18 Saturday Weekend Closed April 19 Sunday Weekend Closed April 25 Saturday Weekend Closed April 26 Sunday Weekend Closed

Impact on Currency and Commodity Segments

While the equity markets follow the schedule above, other segments have additional considerations. The Currency Derivatives segment will observe an extra holiday on April 1 (Wednesday) due to the annual bank closing. While equity trading remains open on this day, currency traders will have a forced break.

For the Commodity Market (MCX), the schedule varies:

Good Friday (April 3): The exchange will remain closed for both the morning and evening sessions.

The exchange will remain closed for both the morning and evening sessions. Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14): The morning session (9:00 AM to 5:00 PM) will be closed, but the evening session (5:00 PM to 11:30/11:55 PM) will remain open to align with global commodity price movements.

Settlement and Operational Context

Investors should be mindful of the T+1 settlement cycle during these periods. Any trades executed on the days immediately preceding a holiday will see a delay in fund and stock settlements. For instance, stocks purchased on Monday, April 13, will reflect in demat accounts only by Wednesday, April 15, due to the intervening holiday. April marks a critical period for Dalal Street as institutional investors typically rebalance their portfolios at the start of the new financial year. This year's calendar follows a particularly volatile March, where markets observed three holidays (Holi, Ram Navami, and Mahavir Jayanti) amid global geopolitical tensions. Bank Holidays in April 2026: Full State-Wise List of Holiday Dates.

Following the April sessions, the market will witness two more holidays in May. These are scheduled for Maharashtra Day (May 1), which falls on a Friday, and Bakri Id (May 28), a Thursday. Active traders are advised to review their open positions and margin requirements ahead of these scheduled breaks to avoid liquidity constraints.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).