Mumbai, March 27: As the Indian government accelerates the shift toward cleaner fuels, thousands of households in Mumbai are transitioning from traditional LPG cylinders to Piped Natural Gas (PNG). Managed primarily by Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), the move offers residents an uninterrupted fuel supply while eliminating the logistical burden of cylinder bookings and deliveries.

Under new directives issued in March 2026, the transition has become even more critical, as the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas warned that subsidised LPG supplies may eventually be discontinued in areas where PNG infrastructure is fully accessible. How To Apply for a PNG Connection? Know Cost, Security Deposits, and Installation Time.

Eligibility and Initial Check for PNG Connection

Before beginning the application, residents must verify if their building or locality is "gas-ready" MGL provides a search tool on its official website where users can enter their pincode and building name to check for existing pipeline infrastructure. If a building is already connected to the MGL network, individual flat owners can apply immediately. For new buildings, a minimum penetration level - often around 60 per cent - is typically required before the company initiates the primary pipeline installation.

The Step-by-Step Application Process for New PNG Connection

The application process has been largely digitised to ensure faster processing times, generally ranging from 7 to 15 working days for activated connections in established areas.

Online Registration : Visit the official MGL website or use the 'MGL Connect' mobile app. Select the option for "New Domestic PNG Connection."

: Visit the official MGL website or use the 'MGL Connect' mobile app. Select the option for "New Domestic PNG Connection." Form Submission: Fill in personal details, installation address, and current LPG consumer information.

Fill in personal details, installation address, and current LPG consumer information. Document Upload: Applicants must provide digital copies of identity and address proofs (see below).

Payment of Charges: A total upfront payment of approximately INR 6,635 is required for the "Full Payment Scheme". This includes a refundable security deposit of INR 5,000 for the connection and INR 750 for gas consumption, along with a non-refundable application fee.

A total upfront payment of approximately INR 6,635 is required for the "Full Payment Scheme". This includes a refundable security deposit of INR 5,000 for the connection and INR 750 for gas consumption, along with a non-refundable application fee. Site Inspection: Once the Business Partner (BP) number is generated, a technician visits the premises to assess the technical feasibility and plan the internal piping.

Required Documentation for PNG Connection

To ensure a smooth approval process, MGL requires the following documents:

Identity Proof: Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, or Passport.

Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, or Passport. Address Proof: Recent electricity bill or telephone bill in the applicant's name.

Ownership/Tenancy Proof: For owners, a copy of the sale deed or index II is needed. Tenants must provide a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the landlord along with the landlord's ownership documents or a registered rent agreement. How To Apply for a New PNG Connection in Maharashtra: A Step-by-Step Guide.

Costs and Promotional Incentives

While the standard installation costs roughly INR 6,635, MGL has introduced limited-time incentives to support the 2026 transition. New registrations between March and April 2026 may be eligible for "free gas" credits worth INR 500 and instant web-registration discounts. Additionally, the company offers an EMI scheme for the security deposit to reduce the initial financial burden on households.

The Post-Connection Transition

Once the PNG connection is active, safety protocols are paramount. Technicians perform a pressure test to check for leaks before the gas is released. Notably, per government regulations, households must either surrender their subsidised LPG connection within 60 days of PNG activation or opt to keep it in "Safe Custody" through their local distributor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 11:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).