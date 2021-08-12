Noida, Aug 12 (PTI) The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) would take up for its approval the master plan of the Noida International Airport during its 11th board meeting in Lucknow on Friday, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, who is the chairman of NIAL board, will chair the meeting to be attended by NIAL CEO Arun Vir Singh, Director UP Civil Aviation Department, among others.

The master plan for the proposed Noida Airport, some 70 kms off Delhi in Jewar, has been approved by Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA), aviation regulation Directorate of General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the officials said.

“The airport's master plan is scheduled to be taken up for approval during the 11th board meeting of the NIAL. The master plan has got all clearances and approvals from central agencies,” Noida Airport project's nodal officer Shailendra Bhatia told PTI.

The master plan was first sent to central agencies in December 2020 after which it was sent back with some recommendations and observations.

The revised plan was sent to the central agencies in May this year after which the NOC (no objection certificate) was received from them recently, Bhatia added.

The NIAL, the authority on the joint venture project, has the Uttar Pradesh government, the Noida Industrial Development Authority, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority as its stakeholders.

The greenfield airport, billed to be the largest in India upon completion, is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Swiss firm Zurich International Airport AG.

Work is underway for the first phase of the project which will be spread over an area of 1,334 hectares, according to officials.

