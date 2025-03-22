Ooty (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 22 (ANI): The Nilgiris District Traders Associations and a joint committee of all associations have announced a black flag protest across the district on March 29 and a complete shutdown on April 2, pressing for a 10-point demand, including the repeal of the e-pass system implemented in the Nilgiris district.

The second phase of the consultative meeting of the Nilgiris District Traders Associations and key executives from various associations, including private accommodations, tourist vehicles, restaurants, agriculture, and auto drivers, was held in the Pinkerpost area of Ooty, Nilgiris district.

Also Read | Karnataka Bandh Today: Are Schools, Banks Open? Are BMTC, KSRTC Buses Plying? Know What's Open and What's Closed.

Key executives from various trade bodies, associations dependent on the tourism sector, and agricultural organizations participated in the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, protest group leader Farooq stated that the e-pass system has led to a decline in the number of tourists visiting the Nilgiris district. He pointed out that the Madras High Court had recently issued an order permitting only 6,000 tourist vehicles per day from April 1 and 8,000 vehicles on Saturdays and Sundays.

Also Read | JJP Leader Shot Dead in Panipat: Ravindra Minna Shot Dead in Haryana, 2 Others Injured.

Since this order is expected to have a severe impact on the tourism industry in Nilgiris, protestors have demanded the complete cancellation of the e-pass system, relaxation of vehicle restrictions from April 1, resolution of tea-related issues in the district, and immediate approval of pending building permit applications.

Announcing their agitation plans, they stated that a black flag protest would be held across the district on March 29, followed by a complete shutdown on April 2.

Appealing to tourists, the protestors urged them to avoid visiting the Nilgiris district on April 2, as private hotels, restaurants, taxis, and autos will remain non-operational. Additionally, mountain vegetable farmers and tea farmers have pledged their support by joining the strike. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)