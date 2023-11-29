New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Railway Minister AshwiniVaishnaw on Thursday, requesting him to construct a manned gate or a flyover in place of the subway under the railway crossing in Lanthai Village in Ramanathapuram district, Tamil Nadu.

The villagers met the Finance Minister during her recent visit to Rameshwaram, during which they mentioned that the existing subway is the only way to cater to the villages.

Also Read | Bihar Minister Ratnesh Sada Asks His Supporter To Burn Effigies of Cabinet Colleague Ashok Choudhary in a Viral Audio Clip.

Lanthai, Kananai, Peria Tamaraikudi, Chinna Thamaraikudi, and Tripunai in Tamil Nadu will be benefitted if the flyover is built.

These villages are flooded with water, most months throughout the year, causing difficulties for the locals. (ANI)

Also Read | Disproportionate Assets Case: Karnataka High Court Allows Deputy CM DK Shivakumar To Withdraw Appeal Petition After State Govt Withdraws Consent for CBI Probe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)