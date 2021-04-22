Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): As India recorded over 3 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the oxygen crisis across the country has worsened. The Nirvana Multispeciality Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has been facing oxygen shortage for last three days.

"We are facing a shortage of oxygen for the past three days. We are now referring patients to other hospitals as our oxygen supply will last 1 hour only," a hospital employee told ANI.

"We are trying to arrange oxygen cylinders but there are long waiting list at the vendors," the employee said.

"There are three-four patients admitted to the hospital who need oxygen. We cannot risk the lives of the people. These patients need to be referred to other hospitals," she added.

According to official data, there are 82,268 active COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, while the cumulative cases of coronavirus infection have mounted to 3,59,755. (ANI)

