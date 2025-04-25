New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) on Friday approved a plan that aims to drive urban river rejuvenation efforts in 145 cities across the country, building on the momentum of river-centric urban governance.

Launched jointly by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the 2025 Action Plan emphasises River-Sensitive Master Planning (RSMP), capacity building and inter-city collaboration, the Jal Shakti ministry said in a statement.

Training programs for urban planners and administrators will kick off in Tamil Nadu, with more states set to follow, it said.

A central thrust of the plan is the formulation of Urban River Management Plans (URMPs), with 25 new cities targeted this year and 60 in the pipeline. Developed in partnership with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), the URMP framework is designed to account for the environmental, social and economic aspects of river governance, it said.

Cities like Kanpur, Ayodhya, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Moradabad, and Bareilly have already completed their URMPs.

The ministry said Kham River Restoration Mission in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly known as Aurangabad) in Maharashtra gained international recognition by winning the World Resources Institute's Ross Center Prize for Cities, showcasing the global relevance of India's urban river management efforts.

With World Bank support, steering committees have been set up in several states, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal, to guide and monitor the rollout of these initiatives.

A URMP is also in development for Delhi, which is envisioned as a model for other metropolitan areas in redefining urban rivers as integral ecosystems rather than mere water channels, the statement said.

To promote holistic and coordinated governance, the NMCG will release an advisory on vertical coordination across basin, district and city levels.

This will be supported by Thematic Expert Groups, knowledge products, feedback loops and advisory services to help cities overcome implementation challenges.

The Action Plan also includes a suite of outreach and engagement initiatives. Weekly case studies, branded as "Monday Spotlights," will highlight successful urban river rejuvenation efforts.

RCA will also host the DHARA basin-level meet and organise exposure visits to cities like Udaipur and Hyderabad to facilitate peer learning and exchange of best practices, the statement said.

The ministry further said public awareness and citizen participation are key components of the plan, with sensitisation campaigns and eco-conscious programming aimed at encouraging river-friendly urban living.

Meanwhile, financial advisory support will help cities mobilise resources to implement river-related projects, the statement added.

