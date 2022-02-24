Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Targeting the previous Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh over the law and order situation in the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has run such a government that no "bahubali can be seen even with binoculars".

Addressing a rally here, he talked about the steps taken by the BJP-led government at the Centre and the state government to boost the production of defence equipment in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Wife, Daughter Kills Man Following Altercation in Kolhapur; Arrested.

He said the equipment and ammunition being manufactured in the state will be used to target the enemies of the country if there is a need.

He said there was a time when 'goliyan' for illegal weapons were made in the state but now 'gola' (defence ammunition) is manufactured here.

Also Read | Jharkhand Board Exams 2022: JAC To Conduct Offline Examinations for Class 10, 12 From March 24.

"A defence corridor will come up in Lucknow and Bundelkhand. At one time, 'goliyan' (bullets) for 'katta' and 'charre' (air gun) were made in the state. Now Uttar Pradesh is manufacturing 'gola' which will drop in Pakistan (if there is a need). The state is not making 'tamancha' but BrahMos missile which will demolish the enemy on the borders. The change has been brought about by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

He alleged that Uttar Pradesh was "on the top spot" in terms of crime when Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav was the chief minister of the state and now there was rule of law in the state under Yogi Adityanath.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has freed the state from bahubalis and mafia and established the rule of law. The mafia had captured land worth Rs 2,000 crore and CM Yogi Adityanath freed it and established homes for the poor. There were 16,000 kidnapping incidents from 2012 to 2017 in Uttar Pradesh. The state was number one in various crimes under the rule of the Samajwadi Party," he said.

"Today, there is a decline of 72 per cent in robbery incidents and 31 per cent decline in murders and 50 per cent decline in the rape incidents," he added.

Amit Shah said if Samajwadi Party comes back to power, "criminals" will be released from jail.

"If people in UP decide to ride on a bicycle (vote for SP), these criminals will be released from jail. After BJP came to power in 2017, YogiJi has run such a government that even with binoculars, no Bahubali can be seen. Yogiji has run the administration in a way that we cannot see even one 'Bahubali', now there's only 'Bajrangbali' everywhere," he said.

The BJP leader said Samajwadi Party spread "darkness" in the state while the BJP government has provided electricity for 20 to 24 hours bringing power to every home.

"Samajwadi Party had spread darkness in the state while the BJP has brought light to every home by giving electricity for 20 to 24 hours. They had given corruption and potholes to the people of UP, we provided homes to 42 lakh poor," he said.

The Home Minister exuded confidence about the party's victory in the polls.

"The polling in the four phases of elections has made sure that SP, BSP are going to lose the elections. The BJP will form a government in Uttar Pradesh with more than 300 seats once again," he said.

Polling has been held in four of seven phases of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for the remaining phases will be held on February 27, March 3, and 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)