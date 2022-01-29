Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): No casualties or injuries were reported in the fire that broke out in the pantry car of Gandhidham-Puri express train on Saturday, as per Western Railway.

A four-member committee has also been set up to investigate the matter.

"No casualty or injury was reported. A four-member committee has been set up to investigate the matter," said Sumit Thakur, CPRO, Western Railway.

The fire broke out in the pantry car of the express train near Nandurbar station in Maharashtra on Saturday at about 10.35 am.

The fire brigade was informed while the fire extinguishers of the station and the train were being used to douse the flames

The Railway Ministry confirmed that all the passengers were safe and had been safely evacuated. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

