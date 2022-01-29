New Delhi, Jan 29: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin her day on February 1 -- the day she is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2022-23, at 9 a.m.

The Minister along with her team is scheduled to leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan from the Finance Ministry at 9 a.m.

After meeting President Ram Nath Kovind, the Finance Minister will brief the cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and then leave for the Parliament, informed the director general (media and communication) of the Ministry of Finance. Union Budget 2022-23: Extend Benefit of PMAY, CLSS to Encourage Housing Consumption, Says Former President PHDCCI Rajeev Talwar.

As per the established traditions, the President of India is the first to be briefed about the budget provisions by the Union Finance Minister.

It always a customary meeting as the President does not suggest any change in Union Budget, but officially it is all about taking the permission from the President by the Finance Minister before presenting the Budget in the Parliament.

After meeting the President, Sitharaman is to meet the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and brief the Cabinet about the budget.

"The ministry of finance maintains secrecy about the budget... before presenting his/her speech, the finance minister is bound to keep secrecy about the Budget provisions," an official said.

