New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday informed that the Change of Guard Ceremony would not take place between January 14 and 28, 2023 (i.e. January 14, 21 and 28) due to rehearsals of the Republic Day Parade and Beating Retreat Ceremony.

The ceremony is a military tradition in which guards and sentries at palaces, forts and defense establishments get changed periodically to enable a fresh body of troops to take charge.

At Rashtrapati Bhavan, situated at Raisina Hills, where the main functions of the Republic Day are held, the Ceremonial Army Guard battalion is responsible for providing ceremonial guards and sentries for the President of India.

The thirty-minute ceremony is held every Saturday but due to Republic Day celebrations in the area, the ceremony will not take place.

Notably, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in India.

It is the first time an Egyptian President will be the chief guest on India's Republic Day.

Meanwhile, this time, the famed BSF Camel Contingent, which has been a part of the Republic Day celebrations since 1976, will witness the BSF's first-ever women contingent in regal attire riding camels along with their male counterparts.

Designed by celebrated designer Raghavendra Rathore, the uniforms for the Mahila Praharis represent the many treasured craft forms of India, fashioned in different parts of the country, and assembled in-house at the Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur studio.

The uniform of Mahila Praharis for the BSF Camel Contingent brand incorporates sartorial and cultural elements of Rajasthan's history in its designs.

While designing the outfit for BSF women, the functionality, privilege, and honour of wearing one of the National Forces' Uniforms has been reflected, which resonates with the iconic RRJ Jodhpuri Bandhgala that is stately, classic and elegance personified.

The textured fabric with hand-crafted zardozi work done for the various trims from Banaras is done in the 400 years-old Danka technique.

The uniform is styled with the striking Pagh - a turban, inspired by the heritage Pagh of the Mewar region of Rajasthan.

The Pagh is an essential element of the cultural clothing of the people of Rajasthan, and the ones worn and tied in Mewar are signs of one's prestige and honour. (ANI)

