Kochi, Feb 17 (PTI) No civilized police force or officer can act illegally, whatever be the "pressure", the Kerala High Court has said while hearing a matter connected with a recent incident in which a police officer allegedly abused a lawyer.

Justice Devan Ramachandran was hearing a matter connected with a viral video in which an officer of Alathur police station was seen allegedly using "abusive vocatives" against a lawyer, who approached them with a court order in connection with a case.

Also Read | Munich Security Conference 2024: EAM S Jaishankar Calls for Permanent, Long-Term Fix to Israel-Palestine Conflict (Watch Video).

The court allowed the accused officer to file an additional affidavit in the matter and listed it for further hearing on March 1.

"If, on the other, it is taken that the "incident" referred to above, is that he used vocatives prohibited by this court, as alleged, then the justification to it, that he did so "out of heat of passion and pressure of the circumstances" cannot be, prima facie, countenanced either, because no civilized police force or officer can act illegally, whatever be the “pressure," the court observed in its order.

Also Read | Electoral Bond Scheme: Election Commission of India To Follow Supreme Court Order on Electoral Bonds Issue, Says Poll Panel Chief Rajiv Kumar.

It said the officer's apology was contradictory in nature.

The officer concerned had in an affidavit, tendered an unconditional apology.

The court today observed that the stand adopted by the officer was contradictory because, "when he says that he did not commit any contempt, one wonders why he is tendering an unconditional apology."

The officer had affirmed before the court that the "incident was unintentional but it happened out of heat of passion and pressure of the circumstances for which I deeply regret and tender my unconditional apology and I undertake that I will not involve in similar incidents alike(sic)."

The court had earlier said that stress was not a licence to behave in an abusive manner.

The state police chief had earlier told the court that the abusive behaviour of certain police officers are mainly due to "stress".

Earlier, the state police chief had informed the court that the officer concerned was transferred.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)