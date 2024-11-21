Amaravati, Nov 21 (PTI) Telugu Desam Party, a key ally of NDA, will react only after going through the issue of Adani Group allegedly paying bribes for solar power contracts in Andhra Pradesh, said party spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram on Thursday.

"We need to study the report before coming to a conclusion. It would take two to three days," he told PTI when asked about the party's reaction.

Adani, India's second-richest man, and seven others, including his nephew Sagar, have been charged by the US Department of Justice with paying bribes to unidentified officials of state governments in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to buy expensive solar power, potentially earning more than USD 2 billion in profit over 20 years.

Adani Group, however, denied the charges, saying the allegations by US prosecutors are "baseless" and the conglomerate is "compliant with all laws."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)