Guwahati, Dec 25 (PTI) No COVID-19 deaths were reported in Assam on Saturday while 56 new cases detected during the day took the overall caseload to 6,20,081, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The fresh infections were detected from 14,251 tests conducted during the day, with positivity rate at 0.39 per cent, it said.

The new cases were lesser by 37 compared to 93 the previous day, though the day's positivity rate was higher as against that of Friday.

Among the fresh infections, 28 were from Kamrup Metropolitan district.

No COVID-19 death was reported during the day and the death toll remained at 6,155 with death rate at 0.99 per cent, the NHM bulletin said.

The number of COVID-19 positive patients who have died due to other reasons also remained at 1,347.

Altogether 158 COVID-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals and Covid Care Centres after recovering from the infection.

The number of cured patients has reached 6,11,822 with the recovery rate at 98.67 per cent.

The active COVID-19 positive cases in the state currently is at 757, lower from 859 cases the previous day.

The NHM bulletin said a total of 3,69,25,539 doses of vaccines have been administered. This includes 2,16,98,277 first doses and 1,52,27,262 second doses.PTI SSG

