Realme's flagship series, the Realme GT 2 will debut on January 4, 2021. The Chinese smartphone brand has officially teased the upcoming Realme GT Pro handset giving the first glimpse of the handset ahead of its debut. The video teaser shows us the phone's hole-punch display and dual-LED flash. It also suggests that the phone will also get a bio-based polymer design. Realme GT 2 Pro Full Specifications Unveiled via TENAA Listing.

Realme GT 2 Pro Design Revealed Via Teaser (Photo Credits: Weibo)

The company teased the handset in a white shade through its official Weibo account. The hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera is arranged at the top left corner. The volume buttons are placed on the right spine of the handset. At the back, there will be a triple rear camera module. The upcoming flagship series will comprise two models - vanilla Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro.

Realme GT 2 Pro Design Revealed Via Teaser (Photo Credits: Weibo)

As for specs, the smartphone will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440x3216 pixels. Other key highlights of the phone will be a 32MP selfie shooter, 5000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The phone is likely to come in four shades - Cast Iron Black, Ice Crystal Blue, Light Green, and Paper White colour options. Moreover, a recent TENAA listing revealed that Realme will offer the phone in two RAM and three storage options.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2021 11:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).