The Asus ROG Phone 5 gaming smartphone will go on sale for the first time in India tomorrow. Interested buyers can get their hands on the handset at 12 PM IST. It's worth noting that the phone was launched in March. Price for the 18GB + 512GB model is set at Rs 79,999. The phone will be available in a single shade - Storm White. As a part of the offer, the Taiwanese brand is providing 12 months of warranty for the buyers Customers can purchase the gaming phone with benefits of up to 20 per cent via credit cards. Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate To Go on Sale in India on December 26 at 12 PM IST via Flipkart.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Online Sale (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Coming to specs, the gaming phone boasts a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It has a resolution of 1080x2448 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20.4:9. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC, paired with 18GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

For photography, there is a triple rear camera setup that incorporates a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 24MP snapper. The phone gets a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging and runs on Android 11 with ROG UI on top.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2021 11:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).